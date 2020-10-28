Hamdard comes up with integrated marketing campaign for Joshina

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division) has launched its all-new integrated marketing campaign for Joshina - a natural remedy for preventing and treating the effects of cold and cough.

With its mantra of ‘Sardi se phle hi Sardi ka tod, Joshina fights various flu-like symptoms and defeats Mr. Sardi Zukham in an engaging and empathetic manner to prevent individuals from any microbial infection amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It is ready to use- a form of the popular Joshanda to cure common cold, catarrh, cough, sore throat and fever due to flu.

Recreating Sardi Zukham’s personification from 2016, the latest digital TVC breaks away from the clutter to focus on Joshina’s preventive measure against seasonal flu and cold, which is more than a regular troublemaker in breathing rather it, is affecting the mental harmony of individuals amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The campaign further fortifies Joshina’s effectiveness against cold and cough. As an integrated marketing campaign, Hamdard Laboratories will utilize POS, Radio, Digital platforms, and other mediums to engage with their specific target audience, and it will be further amplified through print media.

Commenting on the launch of Joshina’s latest marketing campaign, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), said, “A nagging cough and cold can ruin anybody’s day by making them feel sluggish and irritable. Joshina is a time-tested product that fights the first signs of cough and cold. It also provides relief to itching throat. In times like today, it is worth treating the body with natural ingredients. Joshina is an amazing product for respiratory health and is known for its preventive power. Joshina can be consumed by people of all age groups without any apprehension regarding its side effects.”

Pranav Sharma, Creative Head, said, “Sardi,- cough & cold is like an unwanted guest which comes visiting every year and stays in our body leaves us exhausted! However, with Covid-19, a regular cold is also viewed suspiciously. Evem a mild cough and cold today is viewedas a symptom of something bigger, thus raising the antenna for doubt and suspicion. Joshina is a perfect cure to kills sardi in the bud stage .The film is treated like a suspense thriller. Sardi is personified. We have tried to make it relevant in the current scenario and highlighted the product efficacy story.”

Joshina is a natural formulation made from twelve essential herbs like Tulsi, Mulethi, Amlatas, Unnab and Saplstan, etc. as a preventive treatment against common cold and cough. The all-natural, non-sedating formula works magically to provide relief from chest congestion, stuffiness of the nose, and cough, without any side effects. The herbal concoction can be consumed with water as and when the individual counters any seasonal flu-like symptoms.

The product is easily available in all chemist shops, modern trade, and e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Healthmug and 1MG.