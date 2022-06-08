Advertisement

Haldiram Snacks seeks pitch from creative agencies

In a first, the F&B maker is looking to onboard a creative partner

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 8, 2022 12:19 PM  | 1 min read
Haldiram's

Sweets and snacks maker Haldiram Snacks Pvt. Ltd is welcoming pitches from creative agencies in its first-ever such move.

The F&B leader is looking to onboard an agency that works hand-in-hand with its marketing goals.

“We are excited to open pitching from creative partners until we zero down on one that suits our needs the best. Whether you’re a global agency or a boutique one, share your vision for the heritage brand with us, in a brief way,” says Divya Batra, Head of Marketing, Haldiram Snacks.

The agency will be working closely with Batra to achieve marketing targets and increase visibility in alignment with the brand’s larger vision.

