Gulf Oil India comes up with new edition of ‘Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan’ campaign

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited has announced the return of its "Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan" campaign which is now in its fifth consecutive year.

“As India joyously celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Gulf reaffirms its unwavering dedication to championing the health, safety, and protection of truck drivers, the backbone of the logistics industry. This is in line with our philosophy of being a ‘human-first’ brand, going beyond just a product-solution and attempting to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our consumers. This year's campaign marks a significant milestone in Gulf's resolute commitment to fostering a safer and more secure life for these valiant trucking heroes, who tirelessly propel the wheels of commerce forward without a pause,” the company said in a release.

The Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign, which made its debut in 2019, stands as a testament to Gulf's enduring pledge to safeguard the trucker community. Rooted in the ethos of Protection, which is the brand promise of the brand ‘Gulf Superfleet Turbo Plus’ engine oil, Gulf is going above and beyond by distributing 10,000 portable water purifiers across India this year. These devices exemplify Gulf's dedication to elevating the quality of life for truck drivers by ensuring access to pure and safe drinking water throughout their journeys, thus reinforcing their well-being and protection on the road.

Furthermore, Gulf is taking an even greater stride by installing Community water Purifiers at strategic transport hubs, including Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai), Indore, Surat, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Baddi, Faridabad, Delhi, Kanpur, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Agra, and Varanasi. These strategically placed community water purifiers are capable of filtering up to 200 liters of water per hour, catering to the hydration needs of approximately 15,000 truckers each month. Additionally, Gulf has also initiated a permanent health clinic in Navi Mumbai Transport Nagar, which will provide truckers with free health and eye check-up throughout the year. The clinic will be equipped with a general physician and staff to cater to the truckers’ health care and medicines.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, expressed, “Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of the logistics industry, ensuring the seamless delivery of goods across the nation. Despite their pivotal role, their well-being often takes a backseat. Through the Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign, our paramount objective is to provide a shield of protection for these diligent individuals by offering them access to clean, secure drinking water. This initiative underscores our corporate commitment to not only delivering excellence in our products but also fulfilling our social responsibility.”

Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, further emphasized, "At Gulf, we hold immense gratitude for the relentless dedication and tireless efforts of truckers, who serve as the driving force behind our nation's progress. Acknowledging the challenges that form part of their daily lives, we take immense pride in introducing the season 5 of Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign. The initiative this year is designed to furnish them with the essential provision of pure drinking water. In the previous 4 years of this campaign, we have endeavoured to provide ‘protection’ to truckers against pertinent life challenges like vaccination against covid, health-care packages including insurance etc. It is our earnest hope that this endeavour underscores our profound appreciation for their extraordinary contributions in keeping the wheels of the nation and its economy moving."

