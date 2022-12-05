GroupM’s report forecasts 15.8% growth in India’s advertising revenue for 2022
According to the This Year Next Year 2022 Global End of Year Forecast, the growth figure will further accelerate to 16.8% in 2023
GroupM has released its This Year Next Year 2022 Global End of Year Forecast. According to the report, India’s advertising revenue growth forecast for 2022 is 15.8%, with that figure further accelerating to 16.8% in 2023.
“This growth is led by pure-play digital advertising, which accounts for the largest share (48.8%) in 2022 and is expected to continue rising above pre-pandemic levels. Retail media in India is forecast at $551 million in 2022 and is expected to nearly double by 2027,” states the report.
“TV advertising, representing 36% of advertising market share, is expected to grow 10.8% this year and continue growing double digits, driven by strong growth in both traditional and connected TV,” it adds.
On the global numbers, the report states, “we now expect global advertising to grow 5.9% in 2023, behind the IMF’s expectation for global inflation of 6.5% and a downgrade from our 6.4% June estimate. Retail media, one of the fastest growing segments of the advertising industry, is now estimated to reach $110.7 billion dollars in 2022, an upgrade from our September forecast of $101 billion.”
“Television continues its recovery to pre-pandemic levels, albeit more slowly in 2022, with an expected global growth rate of 1.7% (excluding U.S. political advertising). Growth in global OOH this year will amount to 2.2% globally (excluding U.S. political spending), or 18.1% on an excluding-China basis. Audio is projected to grow 3.8% globally in 2022 (excluding U.S. political advertising) and decelerate to 1.3% growth in 2023,” it states further.
“After a brief respite in 2021, traditional print continues its decline of 7.4% in 2022. Print-based media will decline by 3.7% when including digital extensions, which are forecast to make up nearly half of total revenue this year and more than three-quarters of revenue by 2026,” mentioned the report.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Find the job that is perfect for you, says Monster as it rebrands as FoundIt
The campaign is designed by Wunderman Thompson Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 2:00 PM | 3 min read
Monster India, in collaboration with Wunderman Thompson Bangalore, has launched a rebranding exercise and its new campaign. The campaign tells the story from the perspective of a new generation of job seekers. A generation that knows exactly what they are seeking and do not shy away from demanding what they want.
“In their earlier avatar, Monster has been connecting people with the right job opportunities for over two decades. Equipped with invaluable experience that provided rare insight into what people sought and what made them quit, Monster changed to FoundIt. As the new name suggests, FoundIt brings an optimistic energy to the entire job search process that is otherwise a stressful experience for both job seekers and recruiters,” the company said.
The campaign was strategically kickstarted on LinkedIn with a huge number of senior Monster India employees shaking things up by posting intriguing resignation posts on their profiles with #changeisgood. As this built buzz on the platform, three teaser films were shared on social media showing different professionals quitting their job in an unusual and fun style. The films ended with a common message thread, “Find the job that’s perfect for you” and gave a hint of the new branding towards the end of the films.
This was shortly followed up by the launch and reveal of the brand name. It was done again through multiple platforms, LinkedIn, SM handles as well as their website. The senior management broke the news of rebranding through their LinkedIn handles while the launch film showed a movement like scenario, with a culmination of many empowered professionals walking out of their jobs to find something better - FoundIt.
Talking about the campaign, Senior National Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, Priya Shivakumar, commented, “We've all been hearing of layoffs across many organisations and it has been making news across media, social conversations and forums. What better time then, to balance things a bit and launch Monster's new identity with an audacious campaign that creates intrigue around people quitting. What starts off as a surprise spree of resignations by the Senior Management, is amplified through PR and communication as they sign off from Monster to finally reveal the name of the new entity. "FoundIt" as the portal is called, starts the way it means to go on, as a platform that will empower the employee and employer both, by bridging the gap between skills and requirements. The job scenario needed a new way of doing things and FoundIt is not only the new name but a new approach to recruiting.”
The new branding retains, the brand colours while bringing a contemporary and vibrant twist to it.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Precious like the people we love: Ferrero Rocher rolls out Christmas campaign with Hrithik
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Continuing the engagement with actor Hrithik Roshan, Ferrero India has released a new digital video ad on Ferrero Rocher for its Christmas and New Year campaign.
“The ethos of the brand resonates with the joyous festival of Christmas as the campaign aims to establish Ferrero Rocher as a natural choice for consumers to gift to their loved ones this Christmas.
The Christmas campaign aims to fortify the positioning of Ferrero Rocher as a premium brand and establish the proposition of how Ferrero Rocher is ‘precious like the people we love’. The joy of being together with the people closest to our hearts, especially on festivals like Christmas that bring people closer together, deserves to be shared with the help of something very special and delightful with the delectable Ferrero Rocher,” the company said.
The new digital film opens with Hrithik reminiscing about his past Christmas parties with his family. He is sitting inside his house that is decked up with Christmas decorations. He talks about how everyone knows how he and his family loves Christmas and how they celebrate it by becoming each other’s secret Santa. Filling the room with his favorite Ferrero Rocher is how Hrithik plans to surprise his family because the ‘Roshans love Rocher’. He is, then, seen indulging in the taste of Ferrero Rocher, thanks to the presence of hazelnuts, and ends by wishing everyone a joyous #GoldenChristmas with Ferrero Rocher.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Looking at the overwhelming response we received for our Diwali campaign, we have further re-engaged with Hrithik for this Christmas & New Year season. Each Ferrero Rocher is created with passion and commitment which makes it the perfect premium gifting option for an occasion like Christmas and New Year. As a premium brand, we believe our alliance for the season with Hrithik Roshan, coupled with a strong digital campaign will continue to further strengthen our premiumness which is based on tenets of style and elegance.”
#GoldenChristmas is a digital campaign that will be leveraged across social & digital platforms.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion promises to be a trustworthy moisturizer
The film is conceptualized by FCB Ulka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 4, 2022 8:00 PM | 2 min read
The Himalaya Wellness Company has unveiled a new TVC #DrySkinFeelsBetterWithHimalayaCocoaButter.
The TVC positions Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion as a trustworthy moisturizer, highlighting the naturally derived ingredients that help repair and nourish the skin, replenishing the lost moisture.
Conceptualized by FCB Ulka, in the TV commercial, we see a young girl troubled with the problem of dry skin as her friend is dressed up for them to go for an outing together. After trying various home remedies, we see her friend recommending her Himalaya Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion and it is highlighted that it is the perfect remedy for the natural problem of dry skin without an unpleasant odor and stickiness. Later, the girl is seen using the lotion and it is highlighted how the products’ natural ingredients of pure cocoa butter, wheat germ oil, and plant-based glycerin are a must for your skincare routine to eliminate dryness. Moreover, it is fragrant, non-sticky and a convenient solution for winter dryness.
Sushil Goswami, General Manager, Marketing of Himalaya Wellness Company, says, “Dry skin is a persistent problem among consumers, which tends to get worse during winters. It becomes very important for everyone to hydrate their skin and take care of their skincare routines with nourishing components during this time. Himalaya Wellness Company is happy to address the issue of dryness bringing in natural ingredients in the Cocoa Butter Intensive Body Lotion. Moreover, as the support of natural ingredients is gaining momentum, we believe our audiences will resonate with our idea.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Iodex unveils new campaign ‘Har Din Jeet Meri’
The campaign celebrates the spirit of winning every day
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:00 PM | 1 min read
Topical pain relief brand Iodex has launched a new campaign “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
The campaign is based on the insight that in order to achieve your big dreams, you need to win every day. The TVC showcases a cadet who has set out to achieve her dream of becoming an IPS officer.
It talks about the fact that to achieve your big dreams, you need to move forward every day, be prepared for every hurdle and every pain that you may encounter along the way.
The cadet finally realises her dream of becoming an IPS officer but will not stop at that and wants to make winning a habit. This spirit of winning every day to achieve your big dreams has been beautifully captured by the tagline “Har Din Jeet Meri”.
Bineet Jain, Pain & Respiratory Health Lead, India Subcontinent, Haleon said: “Iodex is a heritage brand which has been trusted for many generations. With this new communication idea, the brand continues to be relevant to consumer’s life by capturing today’s spirit of making winning an everyday habit. With a strong portfolio of products spanning across gel, spray and balm, there is an Iodex for every consumer need.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Yummiez mein kuch nahi chupa hai' promises Godrej in new TVC for Crispy Potato Starz
The film has been conceptualized by The Womb
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 3, 2022 8:42 AM | 3 min read
Godrej Yummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL), unveiled its latest campaign for its newly launched Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz.
Conceptualized by The Womb for Godrej Yummiez, the ad film plays upon the sound associated with the products crunch and crispiness in a light-hearted manner. The campaign focusses on the products’ crispiness while also communicating on being free from added preservatives and yet high on taste, leaving viewers with the message of ‘Yummiez mein Kuch Nahi Chupa Hai’.
Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz has no added preservatives since it is made using IQF technology. This process involves a unique flash freeze technology that allows freezing each product ensuring high-quality standards in taste, texture and food safety.
Commenting on the new TVC, Abhay Parnerkar, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd, said, “As a brand, Godrej Yummiez has always launched products that has created a space for itself on shelves and in homes. Our latest product, Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz is high on taste and quality and does not have any added preservative thus making it a safe & delicious snack. The uniqueness of the product lies in its crunch and this is exactly what our new TVC communicates. Given the products new and exciting shape, we are certain it will become an instant potato-based snacking favorite for adults as well as kids.”
Dhaval Jadwani, Joint Head of Account Management, The Womb, said, “Yummiez was one of the early entrants into ready to cook category, and has been a source of many quick and fun snacking experience across the country. Being a category leader, it is incumbent on us to grow the category. With a clear understanding of the consumer’s biggest category barrier (Preservative) led us straight to our task – Demystify the current misconception around the category and the brand. IQF is a technology at our backend, however for consumers it means ‘guilt-free’ indulgence.”
Around 55% Indians binge on frozen foods as a mood uplifter on various occasions, as per the ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ – The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by Godrej Yummiez. However, the myth that frozen foods contain preservatives is a concern amongst consumers. The same report highlights about 51% Indians feel preservative-free frozen snacks would guilt-rid them off frequent snacking. As around 65% Indians confessed to indulging in any time snacking, consumers want preservative-free frozen snacks which will enable them snack guilt-free. Conscious about mini-meals, Godrej Yummiez is creating an ecosystem of frozen food products with no added preservatives and tasty go-to option for snacking needs.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HUL adjudged Brand of the Year at Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022
The FMCG giant has been honoured for its impactful campaigns across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 1, 2022 10:57 AM | 2 min read
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) was honoured with the ‘Brand of the Year’ award at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2022.
The FMCG giant won accolades for their campaigns across different categories. HUL’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - Breaking Gender Barriers in Gaming won gold in the Best FMCG Campaign category. The same Boost campaign won golds in the Best Gaming Campaign category and ‘Best Use of YouTube’ category. The campaigns were conceptualised and curated by Mindshare.
HUL’s Brooke Bond campaign ‘Brooke Bond 3 Roses - Idhu Namma Tea(m)’ won gold under the ‘Most Effective Moment-Marketing’ category. The brand’s Boost campaign #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket won gold under the ‘Most Effective Campaign for ROI’ category.
The brand’s ‘Accha Muh, Acchi Baat’ campaign for Pepsodent won gold under the ‘Most Creative Influencer Marketing Campaign’ category. HUL’s boost campaign continued the winning spree and bagged gold for its #GameStaminaKa - A movement against Gender Norms in Cricket under the ‘Best Cause-Led Campaign’ category and also in the ‘Best Use of Short Video Platforms’ category.
Apart from the gold, the FMCG giant has also won silver and bronze for some of its impressive and insightful campaigns.
The Impact Digital Influencer Awards recognizes and celebrates brands, agencies and individuals for their influencer-driven content. This was the second edition of the awards.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
2023 will be a year of unlocking Web 3.O: Shams Jasani
The CEO of Wunderman Thompson speaks to e4m about completing a year in the role, enhancing the role of tech in creative works, conceptualising exciting campaigns and much more
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Dec 1, 2022 7:59 AM | 7 min read
As Shams Jasani, CEO Wunderman Thompson completes one year into his new role, he spoke to exchange4media about building a creative agency that is more technology-focussed, user-friendly and bullish on Web 3.0.
Come 2023 and Jasani’s efforts of marrying creativity with technology will be more and more visible in campaigns that the agency is set to deliver. Besides, he is also driving incremental growth through ventures like WT health and Commerce.
Edited excerpts from the conversation:
You are a pioneer in digital advertising; hence it is expected that in this one year, Wunderman Thompson (WT) must have gone through a massive digital transformation across various verticals. Can you please shed some light on the same?
This one year has been absolutely fantastic, coming into an agency that has such a strong legacy. Most people in the advertising industry have at some point either worked with or worked at WT. Honestly, it was an honour of my life to take over something as prestigious as this. In the last few years, the pandemic has changed the relationship between consumers and advertising. Digital has played a key role in changing habits, and hence I am here. In this one year, WT has evolved into a creative agency led by commerce and tech. We already had all the pieces in place, it’s just that we have integrated them all, and that has changed the way we pitch now. Talking of business, we are back to 2019 levels. It has been a fantastic year in terms of business also. 2023 should take us to higher levels.
How are you pitching differently to clients in the last one year?
We have moved from a brand experience agency to a consumer experience agency. And that is what I have been telling my team here from Day 1. We have embarked on this evolution; we are not fully there yet. It’s an evolving concept where we want to bring clients’ solutions across the entire consumer journey. We want to use the insights that we have for over 90 years, not just to help brands but also in other aspects of the business.
You launched WT health early this year. How has been the response? How has it helped you serve health and wellness clients differently?
Overall, the response is phenomenal. We have recently won clients like Abbott (Troponin), Dr. Reddy’s (Alfoo & Dutas T), GSK, Sun Pharma and HUL (Novology) but it’s the B2B part of the business that has really taken off very well. The whole content that we are building is customised and done in the language that the medical fraternity understands and relates with. And we have a large internal team as well as a team that works with us to build this content. Then we have Mirum with us, which is an extremely strong player on this front.
You collaborated with Mirum, and announced further investment in MarTech, along with a few acquisitions. By when can we expect some new announcements?
We are expecting to complete the process and make announcements by mid-2023. Most acquisitions will be around MarTech, user experience, design or Web 3.O. We are looking at hiring resources in the Martech space. Globally, India is considered a hotbed for Martech’s growth. It is really exploding in India. We are in the process of expanding our internal team as well.
Most of your popular ads released in the last year like Kingfisher or Munch had a popular face like Varun Dhawan or Samantha Prabhu. Do you agree that these ads are relying a bit more on star power than creative storytelling?
It’s horses for courses for us. We have also done a recent Times of India Campaign, TATA Pravesh and an HSBC campaign that has very powerful storytelling. Of course, there are clients who want a certain way of presentation and we go with their brief. There are clients that want storytelling. However, I do feel we need to package our work better. We need to make an effort on talking about it.
You are a 90-year-old legacy agency, you have scale, and you have clients across various sectors. However, it’s the new-age agencies who have walked away with more recognition at Cannes in 2022. Do you feel the need to reinvent the agency?
I can’t comment on the work that was done last year. It was all made before my time. In 2023, you will see a lot of good work going to Cannes and the transition that I have been talking about like digital-first, value chain etc., will reflect in our works next year. We have done some amazing work that I can’t talk about until the campaign is out. But I am very confident of our entries that will go for Cannes next year.
Are the recent exits of a few senior people part of a restructuring or reinventing the agency?
More than a restructuring there is a new direction that we are going in, which is more and more integrated. I don’t see too many changes happening because we have some amazing people. Looking at the future, we have some critical new roles that will come in and those will get filled according to the new vision of where we want to go. All in all, the agency has done very well and has very good talent.
What exactly is Wunderman Thompson’s Commerce business?
So, our Commerce business does high-end development. The team basically develops the back-end for high-end commerce, which involves entire platform development, choosing the kind of platform, creating it and making it live for our clients. We are very confident that in the coming years it will become the growth engine for India. The growth in this part of the business is substantially higher as compared to others. We have a lot of traditional clients who want to create their own D2C, and we are excited to be with them on this journey.
Data has lately become an integral part of advertising. How do you marry creativity with technology?
Traditionally, creativity worked in a set format that involved great storytelling, artwork and great concepts. There were some incremental innovations that were happening. In the last two years, things changed drastically and the new buzzword is the creative use of data and technology. That I believe will be a key cornerstone on how you will be evaluated as a great creative agency in the future. Your traditional parameters like storytelling will continue to be there but technology will be an additional peg that will define creative agencies. How are you telling your story by leveraging the right kind of technology on different platforms will be the key to success. 2023 will be about Web 3.O and 5G. It is going to be about how are you using technology in the consumer journey. It will be a year of unlocking Web 3.O.
While digital has been your strength and there is a lot that Wunderman is gaining from it, how has Wunderman as a 90-year-old creative agency helped you evolve as a professional?
It has been a huge learning curve for me. I had an understanding of it as towards the later part of my career I was involved in what Taproot (dentsu) was doing. But the scale that Wunderman Thompson brings is just another level. The understanding of brands and consumers is so in-depth here and that perhaps was my biggest learning; how that really has a deep-seated impact. This also marries into one of the debates of the work, which is tactical, and the work which is long term. Where a creative agency shines is the long-term strategy work that they do for clients vs tactical, which is digital and now we are getting good at that too.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube