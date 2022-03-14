GroupM ranks first in net new business in APAC & Latin America: COMvergence report

GroupM has been ranked on top in the 2021 new business report issued by COMvergence, an independent and international research bureau measuring the performance of global ad and media agencies.

The study, which ranks GroupM first in net new business in both Asia Pacific and Latin America, reports $11.5 billion in total wins and retentions by GroupM agencies globally in 2021.

GroupM wins and retentions in 2021 were the highest in the industry overall and nearly double its total wins and retentions for 2020. Among agency networks, Mindshare, Wavemaker, and MediaCom dominate the top three rankings respectively in Asia Pacific, the report says.

Of GroupM’s top three markets, two were in APAC – China with $2.1 billion in growth and India with $1.2 billion – as the group finished first by a wide margin in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Additionally, the US saw $2.3 billion in growth last year, a 37% increase over 2020’s totals.

“COMvergence’s report speaks to the strength and momentum of our business,” said Christian Juhl, GroupM’s Global CEO. “Our commitment to responsibility is resonating strongly in the global marketplace. We’re growing the fastest where it matters most, with the right partners, in the right markets, with clients that share our vision for making advertising a force for good in the world. I’m grateful to our teams for the hard work they put into making 2021 a record-breaking year for us and to our clients for the faith and trust they put in us to help them achieve their business goals.”

“Last year was the busiest ever for our industry on the new business front,” said Elizabeth McCune, GroupM’s Global Chief Growth Officer. “In an especially demanding year, GroupM not only demonstrated that we are the most compelling new solution for global brands committed to responsibility and innovation in media and marketing, but we also retained more business from our existing clients than any other group.”

