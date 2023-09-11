Greenply Industries unveils new campaign with Jr NTR

Greenply Industries Limited, an infrastructure company, has launched a new brand campaign for its ‘Zero Emission (E-0)’ product range. The TVC features N. T. Rama Rao Jr.

“The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster,” the company said in a statement.

The commercial unfolds in a bustling workshop, where two carpenters labor diligently with ordinary plywood. Their discomfort becomes evident as they battle the harmful emissions emitting from the plywood, causing eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. In a true action-heroic style, Jr. NTR makes an entrance, confidently strides towards his cutout, and with a bold kick, he sends the wooden cutout made from ordinary plywood tumbling, declaring a victory over ordinary harmful emission plywood. A moment of comprehension dawns upon the carpenters, who join him in unison.

The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood, protecting the consumers from its harmful effects.

Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”

