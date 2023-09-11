Greenply Industries unveils new campaign with Jr NTR
The campaign is for its Zero Emission product range
Greenply Industries Limited, an infrastructure company, has launched a new brand campaign for its ‘Zero Emission (E-0)’ product range. The TVC features N. T. Rama Rao Jr.
“The brand's new TV commercial is set to make waves, showcasing Jr. NTR as the hero who champions the cause of healthy interiors. The story of two carpenters discovering the benefits of Greenply after a dramatic encounter with the Telegu superstar is sure to captivate audiences, reminiscent of the electrifying charm of a South Indian blockbuster,” the company said in a statement.
The commercial unfolds in a bustling workshop, where two carpenters labor diligently with ordinary plywood. Their discomfort becomes evident as they battle the harmful emissions emitting from the plywood, causing eye irritation, and breathing difficulties. In a true action-heroic style, Jr. NTR makes an entrance, confidently strides towards his cutout, and with a bold kick, he sends the wooden cutout made from ordinary plywood tumbling, declaring a victory over ordinary harmful emission plywood. A moment of comprehension dawns upon the carpenters, who join him in unison.
The TVC depicts Jr. NTR and Greenply’s Zero Emission plywood as a hero who fights the harmful emissions from ordinary plywood, protecting the consumers from its harmful effects.
Manoj Tulsian, Joint Managing Director and CEO at Greenply Industries, expressed his delight at this collaboration, stating, " Greenply Industries has always been at the forefront of innovation in the plywood industry. Our Zero Emission product range is a testament to our commitment to product innovation and the well-being of our consumers. We are thrilled to have Jr. NTR as our brand ambassador, as both Greenply and Jr. NTR share mutual values of sustainability and a deep commitment to the environment. We are certain that his charismatic pan-India appeal will help us reach a wider audience and create greater awareness about the critical role of eco-friendly products in the home interiors.”
Anushka Sharma roped in as brand ambassador for W
The brand has launched its festive campaign with the association
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
W onboarded Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its high-decibel festive campaign that beautifully merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity.
The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.
Speaking about the association, Anushka Sharma said, "I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand's ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”
Anant Daga, Managing Director - TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, "Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”
Teachers Day 2023: How brands honoured India's educators
Gratitude and respect with a side of humour were the dominant themes in the creatives put out by the brands this year
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
September 5th is celebrated as Teachers Day in India to honour the contributions of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India who was also an exemplary educator. India has a long and rich tradition of honouring teachers, often placing them above God as demonstrated by the Sanskrit phrase: “Mata Pita Guru Dev." A teacher is not only an educator but a mentor and a guide who is also responsible for the spiritual growth of the pupils.
Given India's reverence for mentor figures, September 5 is a day when people pay their respects to the teachers who shaped their lives and careers. Even brands leverage the occasion to honour the teachers on this day.
Adda247
Aditya Birla
A nostalgic trip down the lane can make us remember the first time we saw the world through our teacher’s eyes.— Aditya Birla Group (@AdityaBirlaGrp) September 5, 2023
This Teacher’s Day, we are immensely thankful to them for opening a window of endless possibilities. #AdityaBirlaGroup#BigInYourLife#WindowToTheWorld#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/eNOtzUQrnf
Amul
Happy Teachers Day! For the teaching and learning and the education- and inculcating in us that great lesson called life.#TeachersDay #KoolTeachers pic.twitter.com/P61GWbUUVG— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) September 5, 2023
APL Apollo
View this post on Instagram
Bumble
View this post on Instagram
Cartoon Network
View this post on Instagram
Discovery Kids
View this post on Instagram
Godrej & Boyce
Kalyan Jewellers
Navneet
Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Oxemberg
View this post on Instagram
Paperboat
View this post on Instagram
Paytm
Happy Teachers' Day to the lightning-fast? lessons that were taught during the short PTMs! #PaytmKaro❤️#HappyTeachersDay pic.twitter.com/VvYhe4Vrfw— Paytm (@Paytm) September 5, 2023
Swiggy
Swiggy
View this post on Instagram
Shoppers Stop
View this post on Instagram
Tata Play
View this post on Instagram
Zomato
View this post on Instagram
Samsung Galaxy says ‘Shor no more’ in campaign for A14 5G
The campaign has been curated by Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:50 PM | 2 min read
Cheil India released a new campaign that demonstrates the new ‘Voice Focus’ feature in the recently introduced Galaxy A14 5G. The omnipresence of ambient noise in the surroundings is the pain point that Cheil is highlighting in its newest campaign for Samsung Galaxy A14 5G anchored in the theme of ‘Shor no More’.
“Samsung has always set the benchmark when it comes to innovation and making technology accessible and appealing for everyone. With the aim to make India future-ready we introduced the Galaxy A14 5G, a smartphone that provides a holistic 5G experience to the Indian consumer with an array of exciting features. The unique ‘Voice Focus’ feature in Galaxy A14 5G was conceptualised keeping the Indian consumer and context in mind. This unique feature cuts out the ambient noise around you, and amplifies your voice so that you are heard loud and clear even in the noisiest of environments. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translates to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone’, ” says Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India said, “We had a product feature that was made for India – Voice Focus. All we did was demonstrate in a dramatic fashion how cacophony never leaves us in this noisy country of ours. Once we did that, the rest of the ad ‘followed’ effortlessly so to say!”
“It is a digital-first campaign and its appeal lies in the fact that while noise is everywhere, we need moments where we need to cut it out. The film is meant to inform consumers about Samsung’s latest innovative feature which is now available on the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphones," said Srijib Mallik, Head of Business- Samsung at Cheil India.
Sharechat unveils new brand identity as one-stop destination for trends
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:47 PM | 2 min read
ShareChat has launched a new brand film positioning the platform as the go-to destination for trending content in India.
The app enables users from all across the country to stay up-to-date on the latest events. Aptly titled 'Aaj Kya Trending Hai?' (What's Trending Today?), the brand film perfectly aligns with ShareChat's positioning as a hub for all things trending and culturally significant.
The film revolves around the common occurrence of not having answers to casual questions like 'What's up?' or 'Aur Batao' (What's going on?). The film portrays a scene in an office where two colleagues are trying to strike up a cordial conversation. Through their conversation, they discover the perks of being connected to the whole world through ShareChat, allowing them to stay updated with "Poori Duniya ki Kahani" (the whole world's story). One of the colleagues using the application has an exciting story to share, from how the Naatu Naatu song became a global sensation to the hottest trends in various regions of India. With the ShareChat app, one can always stay informed about "Aaj kya Trending Hai!" (What's trending today!).
Announcing the launch of the brand film, Mousumi Mishra, Head of Consumer Marketing for ShareChat & Moj, said, "For our consumers, trends range from not just what is being spoken about at the moment but also to how things are changing around them to what their community is doing together. Everyday, millions of users come and engage with the 'Trending now' section to find & create content on such trends. As a platform of choice for the Indian audience, ShareChat has become a destination for not just the latest but also the most relevant content across genres like humour, astrology & devotion, emotions, culture & festivals, entertainment and news and this film is a reflection of that positioning.”
The ShareChat app has everything from festival greetings to viral memes, from devotional content to significant headlines. Through captivating in-app activations like Entertainment Junction, Fun & Learn and Food Fair, the platform effectively engages users across various categories, encouraging them to return to the application regularly. Its user-friendly design and powerful recommendation system ensure that every user discovers content that aligns with their interests, making it the ideal homegrown platform for exploring and sharing trends.
The film created by Schbang has been released in four languages, including Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, and Telugu.
Brand film link: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/TpRPcW739Rc
KRAFTON India gets Ranveer Singh as BGMI's brand ambassador
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 1:54 PM | 2 min read
KRAFTON India has roped in Ranveer Singh as the official Brand Ambassador for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI).
With this collaboration, KRAFTON will launch the Play Pure campaign that celebrates the ‘pure-ness’ in players through the lens of superstar Ranveer Singh. As a part of the campaign, BGMI players will be urged to be bold and celebrate their authenticity in the Battlegrounds.
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm about this landmark partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Superstar Ranveer Singh to the BGMI family. His magnetic persona and unrelenting spirit align seamlessly with the essence of BGMI. KRAFTON has always been committed to providing immersive and captivating experiences for our users. This collaboration opens up a new avenue to bring exciting and engaging content that will resonate with gaming enthusiasts across the nation. Stay tuned as we embark on a new era of gaming entertainment."
Ranveer Singh, equally excited about this new venture, shared his thoughts, "As an artist, I find gaming to be an extension of my creative expression. The dedication, the competitiveness, the camaraderie and the team spirit in the gaming world resonate with me deeply. BGMI has evolved into a cultural phenomenon by creating a platform that brings together individuals from diverse backgrounds, transcending borders through their shared passion for gaming. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and look forward to exciting interactions with the Indian gaming community."
WPP H1 revenue up 7%; India grew 0.8%
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 12:39 PM | 1 min read
WPP has reported 6.9% increase in revenue for H1 2023 from $6755 million in the same period last year to $7221 million.
The ad agency's operating profit for H1 stands at $306 million.
India grew 0.8% in H1 with a tough comp of 37% growth last year, the agency said in its financial report.
"Like-for-like performance improved in Q2 to 2.5%, driven by CPG clients and media wins we expect a further acceleration in the second half, reflecting softer comps and recent new business."
Mark Read, Chief Executive Officer of WPP, said: “We have exciting future plans in AI that build on our acquisition of Satalia in 2021 and our use of AI across WPP. We are leveraging our efforts with partnerships with the leading players including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia and OpenAI. We are delivering work powered by AI for many clients including Nestlé, Nike and Mondelēz. AI will be fundamental to WPP’s future success and we are committed to embracing it to drive long-term growth and value.”
Axis Bank ‘opens experiences’ for credit cards campaign
The campaign has been designed by Lowe Lintas
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 11:46 AM | 2 min read
Axis Bank has announced its credit cards campaign, ‘Open Experiences’. The campaign brings forth tailored credit card offerings that promise unparalleled benefits.
The campaign, designed by Lowe Lintas, has a multi-channel approach with TV as the lead medium, amplified by strategic outdoor sites. The campaign will also leverage digital and social media to drive conversations and engage with audiences.
Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, our ethos ‘Dil Se Open’ is deeply rooted in understanding and adapting to our customers' evolving needs. Our research tells us that in a post pandemic world, consumers seek out experiences that will allow them to create memories and bond with friends and families. And our credit cards are nothing but enablers that open these new experiences. Through this campaign we hope to create a strong preference and desire for Axis Bank Credit Cards and stay relevant to this ‘experience’ generation. The campaign uses an interesting visual device of cards as a medium to teleport people to many worlds and experiences that are now open for our customers.”
Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We continue to create and build on innovation led partnership models to offer our customers with value propositions specifically designed to cater to their evolving needs, while delivering greater convenience and more benefits. We have observed that the travel and dining segments are a high engagement area for our customers and experience-based propositions are most valuable for them.”
"With the ‘Open Experiences’ campaign, Axis Bank continues to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving banking landscape. Delightful travel propositions, coupled with the exclusive dining programs through prominent partners, showcase the Bank’s drive to deliver quantifiable value."
Commenting on the communication strategy & design, Amar Singh – Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The campaign for Axis Bank credit cards is quite simply an imagining of the wonderful possibilities that these credit cards open up for you. Conceived by Prathamesh Gharat and Katya Mohan, these films magnify the spontaneity these cards allow, by giving you instant access to a multitude of worlds filled with a multitude of experiences.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube