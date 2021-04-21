Great Learning's 'Power Ahead' campaign aims to amplify the importance of upskilling

The past few months have been a glorious time period for the edtech and e-learning companies. The Covid-imposed restrictions have forced some people to rely on these platforms for learning and have enlightened some of them towards the power that is upskilling in modern times. The changing scenario has delivered great results for the seven-year-old brand Great Learning as well, which recently hit the one million learners mark from across 160 countries that it reaches. The edtech giant also launched its first television campaign in August last year called “Power Ahead” to amplify the importance of upskilling as a necessary step towards career progression in the digital economy.

And now, to expand its media presence, the brand has launched the second leg of the messaging with an extensive TV campaign, this time featuring their newly appointed ambassador, cricketer Virat Kohli. The five-week campaign will be running on more than 80 channels across genres and languages including Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

Speaking about the same, Great Learning CMO Aparna Mahesh noted, “Our aim with this campaign, and in fact, all our marketing activities is to drive home the importance of upskilling and how in this digital age one can create great career success on the back of it.”



She added that Virat works perfectly as the face of the brand and the campaign because he embodies this trait of continuously upskilling at the core of his personality, which has made him one of the most successful cricketers of the day.

“Our intention with this campaign is not to just inform what the product offers but we want to show what role it can play in one’s life. Virat Kohli stands for a mission and the ambition to power ahead despite all the challenges he faces on and off the field. So, this connection between him and the brand is at a philosophical level.”

The campaign, conceptualised by Sideways and produced by Cornerstone, was shot completely remotely as Kohli was in a bubble before the IPL began. The media planning for the campaign has been done by Mindshare.

Mahesh shared, “It was a very fun and challenging experience to shoot this ad as we made it under strict Covid restrictions. Our whole team was working remotely and Kohli had to shoot it from the bubble. And I feel that helped him be more candid and real in front of the camera.’

She added that the brief given to the creative agency was simple; the campaign had to build brand awareness and leverage Kohli in the best manner possible. “And I would say that it turned out to one among the very few campaigns that could translate the brief so well on screen.”

The TVC is supported by the brand’s YouTube channel and a robust social media strategy, which is currently focussing on creating brand connect and saliency in the market.

