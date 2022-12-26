Grapes bags integrated creative mandate for Statiq
The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office
Grapes has bagged the integrated creative mandate for Statiq. The brand is an EV charging network provider in India, and is working towards revolutionizing the EV charging experience in India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the Delhi office.
According to the mandate, the agency will be handling the communication strategy, media strategy, creative development, media planning and buying of the brand. The agency will also work towards uplifting the brand’s position across social media platforms.
Speaking on the collaboration, Akshit Bansal the CEO & Co-founder of Statiq, said, “As we work diligently towards making sustainable transportation a reality with our network of affordable, accessible and reliable EV charging stations. As we establish this ecosystem in India, it is equally important that the masses are aware and updated about the work done by the brand. Therefore, we have onboarded Grapes to increase our visibility amongst the audience and make our presence felt in the market. The agency coming with the expertise to amplify presence across varied mediums will help us in effectively reaching out to our target audience. At the same time, the proficiency of the agency to strategically streamline the creative ideas will help us in conveying our message efficiently.”
Elaborating on the same, Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder of Grapes, said, “India's electric vehicle (EV) charging market is growing at a significant rate and is bringing exciting times for the Indian market. Today petrol pumps are a necessity but the rate at which EVs are making inroads into the market, the industry portrays immense potential to thrive in the years to come. Owing to this, EV charging stations outside homes, malls, and offices will become a part of daily lifestyle. Owning an EV car well supported with an integrated EV ecosystem will be a huge selling point for real estate in the next five years and at the same time will create demand amongst consumers. Through our association with Statiq, we strive to add value to the brand in its resolve to render a resilient EV ecosystem. We are determined to amplify its presence across the platforms and create better opportunities for engaging with the audience.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Reliance General Insurance talks of new policy with spoof film 'Fish Tank'
The campaign has been created by ^ a t o m network
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:26 AM | 2 min read
Reliance General Insurance has launched a health insurance policy – Reliance Health Infinity Insurance – with an integrated campaign communicating this policy is aptly captured through a series of funny and effective digs at popular reality shows.
Created by ^ a t o m network, the campaign landed the need for extra through "Zyaada se bohot Zyaada". It also roped in Bollywood director and screenwriter Rensil D'Silva to create spoofs like 'Desi Idol', 'Master Cook' and 'Fish Tank'.
Speaking on the policy and the campaign, Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance, said: “Emergence of new types of diseases, use of modern treatments and increasing medical inflation have given rise to evolving and unique healthcare requirements of modern customers. Our newly launched Reliance Health Infinity policy is a premium insurance product that offers customers more with a ₹5 Crore coverage and is loaded with benefits like Global Treatment, OPD and Unlimited Restore that one can customize to meet their medical needs without any compromise and hassle. In our Marketing communication approach, we wanted to take a brand messaging route that is light, fun yet strikes a chord among our TG. With the “Zyaada se bohot Zyaada” campaign, we have therefore tried to convey our message in a fresh way by taking funny digs at popular reality shows that are very relatable. These interesting ad videos thus effortlessly inform our TG about our products and induce curiosity."
Explaining the thought behind the campaign, Yash Kulshresth, Chief Creative Officer, ^ a t o m Network said, “People don't remember product windows. They remember one or two things out of any ads. We attempted to convey the 'Zyaada' offerings without diluting the entertainment quotient to drive the stickiness. We cashed in on the season's flavour - Indian reality shows, where more often than not, we see judges asking for more talent or equity. With versatile casting and seamless direction by Rensil D'Silva, we're excited to see how this communication impacts the audience.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ZEE teams up with Shah Rukh Khan for DP World International League T20
The #HarBallBawaal campaign aims to build excitement around the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 1 min read
ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE) further strengthened its strategic investment in DP World International League T20 to mark its robust re-entry into the sports business by unveiling a film featuring actor and cricket enthusiast Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the nail-biting cricket action, which the league promises to deliver, leveraging its unique blend of cricketing talent with some of the finest international cricketers gearing up to clinch the DP World IL T20 trophy.
The league features 6 franchise teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with some of the biggest international T20I heroes including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan amongst many others, making it an exciting contest.
DP World International League T20 will be held in the UAE from 13th January to 12th February 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Probus Insurance Broker launches first campaign with Hrithik Roshan
The campaign comprises of two TVCs and will be promoted through TV and digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 7:56 AM | 3 min read
Probus Insurance Broker has launched its first digital ad campaign with brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan.
The campaign ‘Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi’ launched via its TVC takes inspiration from Insurance Advisors (PosP) who play the role of a friend – Saathi, and also a guide - Saarthi in every decision of a client’s decision-making journey.
The campaign portrays the promise of Probus to its policyholders through Hrithik Roshan’s claim – “Policy Dilaane Se, Claim Dilaane Tak - Aapka Saathi, Aapka Saarthi”.
The TVC portrays various characters who are advised by Hrithik Roshan to get insurance from a Probus partner. The superstar highlights the contribution of thousands of Insurance Advisors (PosP) associated with the brand and reassures viewers of Probus’ value in the lives of their millions of customers.
The campaign comprises of two TVCs, one of which tells the life story of a man who has lived through many uncertainties and hardships and has finally purchased his own home. While the Probus PosP advises him to insure his house, Hrithik Roshan walks in and makes him see the gravity of taking insurance from a reliable and trustworthy company like Probus. The campaign’s second TVC is about a retired and unwell teacher whose student is now a Probus PosP and advises her to get health insurance, while Hrithik joins her in resonating with this advice.
Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Rakesh Goyal – Managing Director, Probus said,
“Watching our dreams, the seeds of which were sown over a decade ago has finally come alive and it’s been an emotional moment for all of us at Probus. We are overwhelmed and this campaign is dedicated to every partner and team member who made this day possible. In our ten-year history, this is the first time we have spent on an ad campaign. Our core team has remained the same since our inception and we only grew by word of mouth so far, thanks to our loyal customers. We have worked very hard to be a profitable company, especially through the pandemic. We are only the second company in India, in the insurtech space to receive FDI inflow from a globally renowned European Impact Fund set up by an initiative of the United Nations. Moreover, 60% of our decision-makers and more than 45% of employees at Probus are women, which is reflected in the ad too with a woman PosP.”
Elaborating further he said, “In fact, the inspiration to launch an ad campaign came from our own partners who were of the opinion that it’s high time the world knew about PROBUS’ good work. This confidence of our partners in us, led us to take the decision of creating this ad campaign and a few months later, we signed Hrithik to demonstrate the trust, dynamism and values of our brand.
The campaign will be promoted through TV, Digital platforms including OTTs, theatres, out-of-home advertisements, etc. to ensure we reach the nook & corner of India.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Best ads of the fortnight: Jupiter has an 'alien' concept, Britannia gets nutty
Here's our pick for the most creative spots between December 1st and 15th
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:55 AM | 4 min read
Another fortnight has rolled by and another set of ads has delighted us with their insight and execution. Here's the roundup of some of the best ads between December 1 and 15. As per usual, they have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Apple
While "empowering" is an overused term today, there's no better word to describe Apple's recent ad for International Day of Disabled Persons. The tech giant launched a spot titled "The Greatest" showing people with visual, hearing physical and cognitive disabilities navigating everyday life with ease using Apple's accessibility features. The ad has been conceptualised by the company's in-house team.
Asian Paints
Ogilvy India's ad for Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof is a humourous dig on dust, according to Sukesh Nayak, the CCO of the agency. Ahead of weddings, it's a common practice for Indian households to apply a fresh coat of paint to the walls of their houses. But often in the melee of celebrations, even the best of paint jobs can fall prey to dust.
The ad shows a daring bride landing at her wedding venue in a helicopter. Unfortunately, while the blades of the helicopter whip up a dust storm, covering the members of the bride's and groom's side in a thick coat of dust, the house in the background shines like it's brand new. All thanks to Asian Paints Apex Dust Proof.
Britannia NutriChoice
Among the clutter of health-food offerings, what must a brand do to stand out? After all, there are only a few ways in which you can say: "It's healthy." Britannia NutriChoice picked a humourous route for its NutriChoice range featuring herbs and seeds.
The ad starts with a woman "Riya" biting into a NutriChoice cookie, only to hear some voices emanating from it. Turns out that the cacophony was being caused by all the herbs and seeds inside the cookie, each jostling for a common cause -- "the well-being of Riya."
Talented is the agency behind the humourous ad, which has been directed by Shayak Roy.
Godrej Yummiez
Godrej Yummiez says it best by saying nothing at all. The latest ad for the brand's Crispy Potato Starz highlights how the flash-freezing technique preserves the crispiness and crunchiness of the product.
The ad features a masseuse at work with his client who is visibly happy with the service. The camera focuses on the client's content face when suddenly his eyes fly open to the sound of a loud crunch as if a bone just broke. His worried wife rushes out of the kitchen only to find the masseuse enjoying a crunchy piece of Crispy Potato Starz.
The ad has been conceptualised by The Womb, and we love it since it has no dialogues and instead focuses on sounds to drive home the message.
Jupiter
What if someone told you that you can withdraw your salary on any day of the month? You would think they are from some other planet, right? This is the insight that digital banking app Jupiter hinged on for its latest ad campaign.
The app offers an "On-Demand Salary" offering where users can withdraw their salary amount on any day of the month through credit -- an alien concept for most people.
The campaign is aimed at people who often find themselves running short of money before payday. The twin ads show the protagonists informing their friends about Jupiter's offering, only for the friends to see them as "aliens" because of the sheer (lack of a better word) absurdity of the concept.
Vim Black
Possibly the most talked-about ad this month, let alone the fortnight, the Vim Black "mock" ad campaign courted controversy for its rather absurd take on gender equality.
The ad shows a man bragging to a woman at a gym about doing dishes the night. A very buff Milind Soman bursts into the scene holding what looks like a bottle of black Vim made "specially for men."
The over-the-top approach of the ad made it clear that it was a satire, but it had few takers. People bore down on the ad strongly for talking about gender equality on one hand and then using gender stereotypes on the other.
While it may not go down in the annals of the best ads of India, the brand got what it needed -- our undivided attention. If that's not a good ad, we don't know what is.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Karthi & John Abraham star in Sony Sports Network’s WWE campaign
The channel has launched the campaign in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Sony Sports Network, the official broadcaster of WWE in India, has launched its new campaign, ‘WWE, 100% Shudh Sports Entertainment’ featuring WWE champion Drew McIntyre along with actors Karthi and John Abraham.
Conceptualized in-house, Sony Sports Network has rolled out an epic campaign to engage viewers and strengthen their connection with the biggest sports entertainment property.
Sony Sports Network has launched two versions of the film, each of which will cater to the Hindi-speaking and South markets featuring actors John Abraham and Karthi alongside WWE Superstar and two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
The film revolves around a bank robbery attempt with the stars stepping in to save the day in classic WWE style. The campaign film in Hindi features Drew McIntyre with John Abraham while the Tamil & Telugu film features Drew McIntyre with Karthi.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Throwback Thursday: Did Coke invent the Santa Claus we know?
A big part of the Santa Claus lore we have today is thanks to Coca-Cola and an artist named Haddon Sundblom
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 9:18 AM | 5 min read
It's hard to imagine Santa Claus as anything except the benevolent old man we know today with twinkling eyes and jolly laughter. Yet, there was a time when Santa used to be much more sombre, shorter and even scarier.
The kindly Santa hauling gifts, coming down a chimney shoot with a burst of booming laughter came into existence barely a hundred years ago. Santa, as we know him, is the doing of Haddon Sundblom, a commercial artist who worked for a brand that, like Santa, has an inextricable connection with the colour red -- Coca-Cola.
Santa before Coca-Cola
Today's Santa Claus is a combination of the Dutch Sinterklaas and the British Father Christmas—both of whom are based on the 4th-century Christian saint Saint Nicholas of Myra who was known for giving gifts.
St Nicholas
Depictions of Saint Nicholas had little to nothing in common with the portly, bearded gentleman we know today. In fact, cultural depictions and traditions related to Santa were also quite different all around the world.
While they all involved old, bearded men, they differed widely in temperaments and garbs. In Belgium and the Netherlands, the sombre-looking Sinterklaas wore a bishop's alb. Russia's Grandfather Frost had pagan origins and is portrayed holding a long staff. France's Papa Noël rode a donkey instead of a reindeer sledge. In Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Santa is a gnome named Tomte.
Santa also became a political figure in the United States when Civil War cartoonist Thomas Nast drew him for Harper's Weekly in 1862.
He drew him as a small, elfin figure at first, changing the colour of his coat gradually from tan to red for 30 years.
Today we know Santa as a grandfather-figure, tall, portly with a big belly laugh and a face that radiates kindness. He wears a red suit fur-trimmed suit with matching pants and a hat with pompoms. On his nose sits a pair of gold-rimmed glasses. A large part of this jolly persona has to do with Coca-Cola.
A Coca-Cola Christmas
In 1931, the American beverage brand Coca-Cola wanted more people to drink Coke during the holidays. Archie Lee, executive handling the brand's account for D'Arcy Advertising Agency, wanted to showcase a wholesome Santa who was "both realistic and symbolic," according to the Coca-Cola website.
The company put a Michigan-born illustrator Haddon Sundblom up to the task. He sought inspiration in Clement Clark Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St Nicholas" also known as "Twas the Night Before Christmas."
Down the chimney St. Nicholas came with a bound.
He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot,
And his clothes were all tarnished with ashes and soot;
A bundle of toys he had flung on his back,
And he looked like a pedler just opening his pack.
His eyes—how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow;
The stump of a pipe he held tight in his teeth,
And the smoke, it encircled his head like a wreath;
He had a broad face and a little round belly
That shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.
He was chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf,
And I laughed when I saw him, in spite of myself;
Inspired by this description, Sundblom created a warm, pleasantly plump Santa who looked more human and less elf-like. He even used a live model, his friend Lou Pretiss, as an initial model for Saint Nick.
Iterations of the Coca-Cola ads with Santa also increased engagement with the consumer base. People wrote letters to the company, sometimes complaining that Santa's belt was backwards and other times curious about the missing wedding ring on his finger.
In 1931, Sundblom's Santa started appearing in Coke ads in The Saturday Evening Post and in other magazines like Ladies Home Journal, National Geographic and The New Yorker.
Subsequent ads till 1964 also showed Santa delivering toys and playing with kids, reading letters from kids, playing with them and even raiding fridges. The depictions in the Coke ads went on to create the current lore around Santa.
In 2001, Sundblom's artwork was also converted into an animated commercial by renowned animator Alexandre Petrov.
To this day, Santa is a dominant part of the company's Christmas marketing.
Coca-cola also raised social awareness in a Christmas ad for Brazil where despite a large population of people with African ancestry, the idea of a black Santa Claus was an aberration. The company challenged this notion with an ad featuring Black Santa.
A common misconception is that Coke is responsible for Santa's iconic red garb. For the company, the colour red was a happy coincidence. Coca-Cola dispels the myth on its website: "And even though it's often said that Santa wears a red coat because red is the color of Coca-Cola, Santa appeared in a red coat before Sundblom painted him."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Japanese ad agency Hakuhodo ‘admits’ to role in Tokyo Olympics rigging
Authorities in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 9:12 AM | 1 min read
Hakuhodo, a Japanese advertising and PR company, has admitted to rigging bids for hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, media networks have reported.
Authorities monitoring fair trade practices in Tokyo recently raided offices of Dentsu, ADK Holdings in this connection.
The ad agency had allegedly informed Dentsu about the contracts it wanted to win and later they were the sole bidders for the same.
Dentus and Hakuhodo have agreed to cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube