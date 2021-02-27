Goodknight assures 'social distancing' against mosquitoes in ad for Roll-On

As restrictions ease and children begin venturing outdoors again, Goodknight launched a new digital film for Goodknight Fabric Roll-On, a revolutionary personal mosquito repellent that is made with natural ingredients. As children get ready to step outdoors, this film highlights how along with precautions of the post-COVID world, children need protection from mosquitoes outdoors as well. Goodknight Fabric Roll-On provides instant and effective protection for up to 8 hours, with the application of just 4 dots on clothes.

Conceptualized by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, the film opens with a young girl getting ready to go play outdoors. Her grandfather is concerned about social distancing norms but she pacifies him by sharing her plans and points out that she and her friends will take all due precautions. Her grandfather then questions her safety against the danger of mosquitoes outside, which can cause diseases like Dengue and Malaria. The girl is unsure about what to do, that’s when her mother steps-in reassuring everyone by applying 4 dots of Goodknight Fabric Roll-On on her clothing. This creates a ring of protection, ensuring safety and uninterrupted playtime. The film concludes with the girl being fully prepared to step-out while her family is also reassured of her safety with Goodknight Fabric Roll-on’s protection.

Sharing his thoughts on the new film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “As normalcy is returning, kids have started to go out to play with all necessary precautions of masks, sanitisers etc. Parents have also said that kids are also more aware and responsible about the situation when they step out. However, the threat is not just about COVID; it is about any disease that you can be exposed to when you are playing outside, particularly mosquito-borne diseases during this season change. Through this digital film, we want to position Goodknight Fabric Roll-on as a must-have precaution and reiterate it is to be used before sending kids out so that they safe from mosquitoes. Just like it is important to use a mask and sanitiser outdoors, it is also important to use Fabric Roll-on against the threat of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases.”

Commenting on the digital film, Steve Priya, VPs and Executive Creative Directors at Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “There is no one happier than children, that the world is returning back to normalcy. Kids everywhere are thrilled that they can finally step out and play once again. Of course, moms are being extra careful by making sure that kids wear masks, carry hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing. But to be fully protected outside, it’s equally important to maintain social distancing even from mosquitoes that spread dengue and malaria. We want to make using Goodknight Fabric Roll-On an essential habit, so kids can always step out and play truly fearlessly!”

Goodknight Fabric Roll-On is made of with 100% natural active ingredients. It offers a revolutionary way to keep mosquitoes away, through the easy application of its 4 dots on clothes. Paediatrician certified as baby safe, Goodknight Fabric Roll-On protects from all kinds of mosquitoes, including those spreading dengue, malaria and chikungunya

