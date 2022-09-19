Godrej Magic handwash ropes in Madhuri Dixit as ambassador

Godrej Magic has announced actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador for its Godrej Magic Handwash powder-to-liquid handwash. The brand has also launched a new TVC conceptualized by Creativeland Asia that showcases Madhuri highlighting the features of this sustainably viable hygiene product.

The TVC opens with Madhuri getting ready on set while rehearsing for an ad film. She is seen practising and calling out the brand name of Godrej Magic handwash. The director then calls out to her and asks if she wants to hear the script. Madhuri shrugs disinterestedly, smiles and replies that handwash ads are always the same.

With a smile, she adds “There will be a doctor, a kid with dirty hands and me - the smart mother.” She gives a knowing nod to the director to start the shoot and asks for the Godrej Magic Handwash. The director then hands her a sachet of Magic Handwash and she looks at him puzzled. The director then explains that the sachet is the handwash. Cut to a visual of the powder being added into a bottle and then mixed with water to transform into the handwash. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic she turns to the camera and says “Now that’s magic!” The TVC ends with the product visuals and reads, ‘less plastic more magic.’

Speaking about this association, Somashree Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited said, “Godrej Magic Handwash is a first-of-its-kind product that is a leap in innovation and sustainability in hygiene category. This product has made adopting a hygienic lifestyle easy, affordable, and fun. Godrej Magic has already taken over 1/5th of the Indian handwash market by volume. We are delighted to have Madhuri Dixit onboard the Magic brand for the journey ahead. This brand affiliation with Madhuri will further help us penetrate deeper into the Indian market creating accessibility and promoting a germ-free India.”

On the collaboration, Madhuri said, “I am excited to be associated with Godrej Magic Handwash which is India’s first powder to liquid handwash and pioneer of the category. This handwash format is innovative and an affordable solution addressing the pressing social issue of hand hygiene. As it reduces plastic and fuel consumption, Magic Handwash is an environment friendly product. I am very particular about hygiene myself and follow it diligently with my family. Handwashing and brushing teeth are the two hygiene routines that I insist my kids to always follow. I along with the team at Godrej aim to inspire people to create awareness about eco-friendly products and to not just protect themselves from germs but also to take a step forward towards sustainability.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)