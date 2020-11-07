Godrej Expert unveils digital film for new shampoo hair colour

Godrej Expert has unveiled a digital film of its latest innovation in the hair colour category - Godrej Expert Easy shampoo-based hair colour.

Targeting Southern markets, this is a light hearted digital film featuring popular actors and couple Sneha and Prasanna. The film capture their chemistry while showcasing how Godrej Expert Easy is a very easy way to colour hair.

Over the last few months, people are not going to professional salons and looking for Do-It-Yourself solutions that are easy to do themselves at home. While some people took up the task of colouring their hair at home, they want easy hair colour options to do so. Through this film, Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour aims to educate people about the shampoo format for hair colouring which can eliminate all effort from conventional hair colouring process. It is the perfect solution for the busy time pressed consumer who is seeking a convenient hair colouring ritual.

Conceptualized by Creativeland Asia, the digital film begins with Sneha giving herself a quick at-home hair makeover with Godrej Expert Easy shampoo hair colour. Prasanna plays the doting husband who tries to be helpful by offering her a bowl and a brush but she refuses as she simply uses her hands to easily apply the hair color like a shampoo. He is surprised by the application and wonders what she’s up to. Sneha then shows-off her beautiful, shiny hair after a quick rinse and he is mesmerized. The film ends with him complimenting his wife on her new gorgeous locks. Sneha and Prasanna’s chemistry brings the film alive and makes it memorable, while delivering a functional how to use message of shampoo hair colour

Speaking about the digital film, Sunil Kataria, CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said, “Today, Godrej Consumer Products is the biggest hair colour company in India. Our brand Godrej Expert aims to be the first hair colouring experience of every Indian. Through this film, we want to highlight how Godrej Expert Easy is a solution for consumers who have time paucity and want to colour their instantly. Simplifying the entire process and achieving a new coloured hair look in 5 minutes is what makes Godrej Expert easy an innovation.”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said: "It's season of DIY. And hair colouring doesn't get easier than Godrej Expert Easy Shampoo Hair Colour. The effort was to make a nice little demo film, while still making it entertaining. We decided to play on the beautiful chemistry that Sneha and Prasanna have with each other, and weave in the hair colouring piece effortlessly."