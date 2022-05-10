Godrej aer launches new campaign for its range of bathroom fragrances

Godrej aer, bathroom, car and home fragrance brand, unveiled a new TVC campaign, ‘If bathrooms could talk’ for Godrej aer power pocket, its amazing range of bathroom fragrances. The campaign emphasizes that if bathrooms could indeed talk, they would only ask for Godrej aer power pocket due to its great fragrance that lasts up to 30 days. Aer power pocket ensure ensures a powerful and long-lasting scent, keeping the bathroom forever guest-ready.

Conceptualised by Creativeland Asia, the TVC is created using advanced graphics and animation techniques and hence it’s a visual treat. It explores the struggle of keeping bathrooms ‘guest-ready’ with quirky elements while highlighting a conversation between objects in the bathroom, thereby ascertaining that the bathroom can talk. The conversation centres on the fact that a clean bathroom reflects the values of the house. And when someone places a Godrej aer power pocket in the bathroom, the refreshing fragrance of the product lifts the spirits of the other items in the bathroom.

Speaking about the new campaign, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), said, “A guest-ready bathroom is a fragrant one. And when you have Godrej aer power pocket in the bathroom, that's taken care of. Its power gel technology ensures that your bathroom smells great for up to 30 days. The new TVC emphasize these key features of Godrej aer power pocket with the help of smart VFX making it more interesting for consumers to watch.”

Anu Joseph, Chief Creative Officer, Creativeland Asia, said, “‘Talking rooms’ is a wonderfully fertile creative canvas for Godrej aer. The film is insightful and single-minded, and at the same time full of fun and quirk. Godrej aer power pocket is quite a disruptive product, and I think the communication is just as fresh.”

Godrej aer power pocket features a unique range of fragrances that keep bathrooms fresh for up to 30 days. The delightful fragrance options include Sea Breeze, Fresh Blossom, Berry Rush, Lavender Bloom and Floral Delight among others. Godrej aer power pockets are priced at INR 180 for a pack of 3 fragrance pockets. Available at general and modern trade stores near you.

Here's the TVC:

