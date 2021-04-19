Gamezy launches Play Fantasy Cricket Hatke campaign starring brand ambassador KL Rahul

The campaign has been conceptualised by Aagey Se Right

Gamezy, a fantasy cricket app known for its innovation from the house of Gameskraft, has launched a new campaign starring brand ambassador KL Rahul. The IPL campaign conceptualised by Aagey Se Right for Gamezy revolves around the thought of "Play Fantasy Cricket Hatke".

Abhay Mehta, Founder and Creative Director, Aagey se Right states "Positioning Gamezy as a Naye Zamane ka Fantasy app during the last IPL increased the brand's awareness by over 300%. This time around, the idea was to continue with the same route that identifies the brand in its true essence.

The idea of playing Fantasy Cricket with more innovative features; hence making the gameplay Hatke was essentially the brand's message for its users. With the overall category focusing on creating teams & joining contests, Gamezy’s core offering is all about making the fantasy experience more exciting with its unique features like Live Fantasy & 2nd Innings.

After seeing KL as Naye Zamane & Purane Zamane ka Rahul, the viewers expected something equally unique & fun this year. And the young & vibrant Samaybhaiya who is unique in his style along with the happy-go-lucky & always-enthu Jollybhai raised his acting bar to a whole new level."

Harish Rawat, SVP Marketing, Gameskraft, says “The current set of ads plays upon situations a fan has to face while playing fantasy sports in a humorous manner. Gamezy with its Hatke offering of new variants is trying to not only offer a solution to enhance gaming experience but also disrupt the category which otherwise is heading towards being a commodity”

KL Rahul, Brand Ambassador, Gamezy exclaims, "Continuing the innovation & Hatke features that Gamezy has to offer, this time around, I loved challenging myself again in a completely different genre. And I'm thrilled with the love that Samaybhaiya & Jollybhai are receiving."

The new series of Gamezy commercials will run across live broadcasts of cricket matches on Star Sports Television. Apart from live cricket, the brand also plans to showcase these commercials on various digital platforms to amplify the reach amongst the vast cricket fan base.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)