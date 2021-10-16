Fujifilm Instax calls consumers to celebrate and cherish festive moments

Fujifilm India has launched a series of digital ads signifying the importance of capturing moments that consumers hold close to their hearts, with a device that would capture them perfectly. The campaign focuses around a young household celebrating Diwali and the daughter creating memories that would last a lifetime using the Fujifilm Instax

This slice-of-life digital campaign is based on the idea of gifting instant memories', where a young girl who resides in a joint-family household and how she brings everyone together using an Instax instant camera. This digital ad tells a tale of the bond a family shares when they all come together to participate in auspicious and holy festivities. It propels the idea of togetherness and cherishing, capturing and celebrating those important moments when we all come together in harmony and spend joyful time with our near-and-dear ones. It highlights the paramount feature and utility of the Fujifilm Instax Mini, that is, it creates lasting memories in a matter of minutes. Such digital ad campaigns truly represent what Fujifilm stands for- “Creating value through innovation”.

Speaking about the campaign, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India said, “India represents a unique demographic, one where there is a festival celebrated almost every day, such is its diverse geographic enormity. But, as the whole country gears up to celebrate Diwali and other similar festivals, we at Fujifilm wanted to recognize the love and emotion that goes behind these festivals and how the lessons of “Good over Evil” always stand forth. Through this digital ad campaign, we bring to light the innocence of the young which helps bring a cheer to the lives of everyone around them. The Instax Mini Gift Box is the perfect gift that one could not only give to others but also to themselves. We wish everybody across the country a gleeful and prosperous festive season ahead.”

Also talking about the campaign, Arun Babu, Head of the Instax Division commented,” Instax has been one of our most stylish and popular product offerings. We wanted to reward our loyal and enthusiastic customers with great deals on a product that is made to bring to life each and every important moment in one’s life, and a product that offers a quick solution to the image printing conundrum. With this ad campaign we want everyone to make Diwali a memorable one, by cherishing, capturing, and celebrating small moments

