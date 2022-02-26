Fujifilm India talks of resolving social challenges in ‘Never Stop 2021’ campaign

Fujifilm India has recently launched its “NEVER STOP 2021” brand campaign, highlighting the company’s commitment towards resolving social challenges-at-large with innovation. The campaign represents Fujifilm’s successful transformation from a photographic film manufacturer to a company contributing to the betterment of society with a wide range of business verticals.

Debuting in 2018 globally, the NEVER STOP campaign was aimed towards raising awareness around Fujifilm's commitment to achieving sustained corporate growth and to “never stop” building on innovations and expertise. The 2021 edition of the campaign emphasizes on the various divisions of Fujifilm that are helping the world evolve and removing barriers to social growth.

The digital film traces Fujifilm’s evolution from being the pioneer of digital imaging to the leader in medical diagnostic solutions and further expanding into document storage solutions for enterprises. The digital film also captures the growth of Fujifilm as a comprehensive healthcare company, highlighting healthcare solutions and innovative technologies such as image processing and AI applications.

Talking about the company’s commitment and vision towards a sustainable world, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India, said, “Fujifilm India has always been at the forefront of healthcare innovation. For us, it has been about celebrating the ‘Never Stop’ spirit of people and inspiring them to learn the possibilities that good healthcare can bring. We want to shape the future of healthcare in India with our leading technologies, equipment and solutions and this campaign captures the sentiment perfectly. With the launch of this new campaign, we want to further strengthen our commitment to deliver sustainable products, drive social changes and Never Stop Innovating Solutions for a Better World.”

The digital film also announces the launch of new offerings from Fujifilm India which are led by Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT).

“Never Stop is not just a campaign for us. Never Stop signifies our commitment to continuously bring values from innovation. Since its inception, Fujifilm has evolved constantly to grow into a brand that resonates with people, delivers innovation, and provide solutions to people. Through our Never Stop Campaign, we want to highlight our long-standing relationship with our consumers and introduce them to our newer technologies and product offerings while strengthening our position as a market disruptor. At Fujifilm, we have endeavored to ‘NEVER STOP’ innovating and improving by providing our consumers with the best-in-class products and services, across verticals,” said Tribhuwan Joshi, Vertical Head Brand Communication, Public Relations and CSR, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd.

The highlight the innovations made by Fujifilm in various fields to resolve challenges on large scale, the NEVER STOP 2021 campaign will be promoted through print, digital and OOH mediums.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)