Milind Soman makes a case for 'printing memories' in Fujifilm ad

The campaign ‘If you can’t print it, it’s not worth it’ talks about the merits of photographs printed with Instax Mini Link printer

Fujifilm India has launched a new online campaign with celebrity Milind Soman. The campaign titled ‘If you can’t print it, it’s not worth it’ aims to highlight how printed memories have the ability to last a lifetime and always instil a feeling of sheer happiness and nostalgia whenever revisited.

As part of the campaign, Milind can be seen reminiscing moments close to his heart and speaking to the audience about the countless memories he looks back upon with photographs printed with the Instax Mini Link printer.

Speaking on the campaign, Arun Babu, General Manager, EID, Optical Devices & Instax Division, Fujifilm India said that “At Instax, we aim to bridge the gap between a distant memory that once used to be and the one that remains timeless with a single print, especially in times when the world seems to be moving along the digital-only wave. We are glad to have partnered with Milind Soman whose ethos are in line with that of Instax. Our endeavour is to continue enabling people to create memories that they can carry in their pockets and cherish throughout their lives.”

The campaign will be activated on 15 September and will run for a period of 15 days on the Instax website and social media handles.

