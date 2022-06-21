Fujifilm India ropes in Milind Soman as brand ambassador for Healthcare & Instax biz

Fujifilm India has announced Milind Soman as their healthcare, wellness, and lifestyle brand ambassador.

The actor and model will be representing the brand’s overall philosophy of innovation in healthcare, technology, and lifestyle space.

Milind will be a part of all major brand campaigns by Fujifilm India for Medical Imaging and Instax Division, with key focus on health awareness wellness and lifestyle campaigns.

Speaking on the brand’s association with Milind, Koji Wada, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd, said, “We are delighted to have Milind Soman as our brand ambassador for our Medical Imaging and lifestyle divisions. Milind is synonymous with fitness and following a healthy lifestyle and is one of the stylish icon of India. We hope that our association with him will encourage Indians to think about and implement a health-conscious lifestyle and serve as a reminder that fitness can begin at any age. This is a testimony to our philosophy to NEVER STOP our endeavors for a healthier and Better India.”

Talking about his association with Fujifilm India, Milind Soman said, “I’ve always wanted to contribute to making health and fitness an active part of our lifestyle. I’m pleased to be associated with Fujifilm India whose brand values showcase great innovation which applies both to society as well as individuals. On these goals, we are both aligned to pledge for a better and Healthier India, and I look forward to helping more Indians understand the value of a healthy lifestyle going forward.”

