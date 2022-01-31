Oyo's Assi Reach Gaye and Dot & Key's Spread the Love among the best ads of the fortnight

The second fortnight of 2022 was all about Republic Day campaigns, strong product pitches, and stellar representations of creativity, which left the audiences and critics impressed

From thoughtful Republic Day campaigns to strong product pitches, the second fortnight of 2022 came with a stellar representation of the creativity and skills of Indian adland. A number of insightful campaigns graced the screens, which left the audiences impressed while making a strong brand connection. Here are the topmost ads that were released between January 15 and January 28, 2022.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Ambuja Cement ‘#IndiaSalutesSaidpur’

For its Republic Day campaign, Ambuja cement told the story of a unique village from UP, Saidpur that has an unbroken tradition of almost every house sending a soldier to the Indian forces. The 2-minute long digital film titled ‘#IndiaSalutesSaidpur’ is set to stirring poetry and visuals that celebrate and salute this village and its remarkable people.

Astral Adhesives ‘India ke alag-alag materials ko jode ekdum tight, Bondtite'

Marking the 25th anniversary of Bondite, Astral Adhesives campaign ‘India ke alag-alag materials ko jode ekdum tight, Bondtite' highlighted the efficacy of the product via stories of its widespread application across India’s handicrafts. The film, conceptualised by The Womb has a catching narrative made even better by faultless editing.

Dot & Key ‘Spread The Love’

Conceptualised by The Voice Company and produced by Basta Films, Dot & Key’s film beautifully captures the brand’s initiative of providing sustainable & eco-friendly sanitary napkins to underprivileged women in India for every purchase of Dot & Key Body Care pack. The ad film keeps the viewers hooked from the first frame and has a seamless brand and proposition fit.

Oyo ‘Assi Reach Gaye’

Oyo’s campaign ‘Assi Reach Gaye’ represents the innocence of kids in the rawest form, a thing missing from most campaigns these days. The humorous slice-of-life campaign is not only highly relatable but also integrates the product well. Conceptualised by Oyo’s in-house team, the film can have a high recall value, much like Maruti’s ‘Petrol Khatam Hi Nahi Hunda’ from yesteryears.

Snapdeal ‘Bharat Ko Taiyaar Karta Hai Snapdeal’

Conceptualised by Bullet on Wheels, Snapdeal’s ad film captures the essence of a new India that is transforming its purchase habits. With a focus on the core TG of the brand, the film connects to the brand’s theme of a high-quality and affordable range of products, which mid-income families now don’t need to save up for. The film is a showcase of Snapdeal’s products being used by the family as part of their daily life, and how it adds to their joy, with moments of everyday passion and shared happiness.

