Flipkart launches its new TVC with Shikhar Dhawan
The campaign encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience
Flipkart has launched its latest advertising campaign ‘Time to Move on and Upgrade with Flipkart!’ featuring cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.
While focusing on promoting attractive offers on large-screen TVs through sellers during the ongoing cricket season, the campaign also encourages consumers to upgrade or exchange their old TVs for a better viewing experience. With Shikhar Dhawan as the protagonist, the campaign aims to reach out to consumers who are considering upgrading their TV sets, as well as those gearing up to enjoy the cricketing season.
“With the ongoing cricket season being hugely popular in India, Flipkart's latest campaign is expected to generate a lot of buzz and interest among cricket fans and TV buyers alike. The ad campaign will be promoted on popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook,” the company said.
Divided in two segments, the advertisement begins with a leaked video of Shikhar Dhawan where he is heard talking to his friend about finding someone new in his life. Shikhar is seen sitting with a friend in his living room, where he discusses moving on in life and finding someone with perfect compatibility. However, the video ends abruptly, leaving viewers curious about what he meant. This is followed by the second part where the cricketer clears the air and reveals that he was actually talking about falling in love with a beautiful TV, his new love and perfect partner this cricket season. He invites viewers to find their perfect partner from the widest selection of TVs available on Flipkart.
Jagjeet Harode, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, expressed his excitement about the new ad campaign, stating “The television segment has rapidly evolved in recent years, and Flipkart is committed to providing access to a wide selection of smart TVs from various brands to meet the changing needs of customers. We are delighted to collaborate with ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to bring the best of the cricket season to our customers' homes. With this association, we expect to bring a fresh wave of engagement with viewers, making it an ideal time to upgrade with Flipkart – adding a new dimension of excitement and entertainment to the lives of our customers.”
Commenting on the campaign Shikhar Dhawan said, “Flipkart is providing access to attractive offers and exchange deals on the widest range of TV brands. I am thrilled to be associated with Flipkart’s TV sale campaign. With their wide range of TV brands and attractive offers, cricket fans can now enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience from the comfort of their homes. So, upgrade your existing TV with a new one because it's time to move on!”
Myntra releases ‘Be Extraordinary’ film with Virat Kohli
The ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate the ‘everyday look’
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:44 PM | 1 min read
Myntra has ushered in cricketer Virat Kohli to join its clique of celebrity brand ambassadors as the platform stays true to its commitment of elevating the nation’s everyday fashion quotient as part of its “Be Extraordinary Every Day” campaign.
In the film, Virat is representing Myntra’s diverse range of fashion and lifestyle offerings, from men's casual wear to footwear, watches, and headphones. With Virat's effortless style and innate confidence, the ad is aimed to inspire viewers to elevate their everyday look and make every moment extraordinary, driving home the point that one’s style is not just limited to apparels. Myntra's position as the ultimate destination for fashion and lifestyle is strengthened by its partnership with the celebrated cricketing superstar.
The onboarding of Virat as Myntra’s brand ambassador is set to bring his allure, charisma and energy to the platform's brand campaign, while enabling Myntra to tap into his loyal fanbase across the country.
Ananya Panday to appear in Skechers’ Go Walk campaign
The film promotes walking as a workout
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:43 PM | 2 min read
Skechers has announced that actor and Skechers ambassador Ananya Panday is appearing in the global performance and lifestyle footwear brand’s latest TV campaign for its Skechers GO WALK collection. The commercial will help launch the newest styles in its widely popular GO WALK range: GO WALK Speed Walker and GO WALK Distance Walker, designed to provide a more comfortable and enjoyable walking experience.
The commercial features Panday navigating a hectic day in a crowded Indian city. As she strives to promptly reach her destination, she decides to walk instead of waiting for her car. With a bounce in her step, she dons the latest GO WALK Speed Walker and reaches her destination on time while adding to her step count for the day. The campaign’s message “make walking your workout” calls out to India's growing interest in walking as a form of exercise, and highlights how a good walking shoe like Skechers GO WALK can help walking play a healthy role in our everyday lives.
Speaking on Skechers’ partnership with Panday and the Company’s GO WALK styles, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers, South Asia Pvt. Ltd. said, "Since her first campaign in 2020, Ananya has been an incredible ambassador for our brand—helping us connect our styles and technologies with consumers across India. We are thrilled to have her star in our newest GO WALK campaign, which is not only a significant part of our product portfolio but also marks an important performance milestone in our brand’s history. At Skechers India, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and experiences, and the GO WALK collection is no exception.”
“Walking is one of the simplest, most effective ways to stay fit and healthy—it’s already part of our daily lives, and adding steps to our routine is an easy way to stay active,” added Ananya Panday. “I’m proud to take part in this growing movement towards popularizing walking in India, and show millions the incredible Skechers comfort innovations that make it more fun than ever.”
Julia Roberts features in Lancôme's global La Vie est Belle campaign
Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins and Pénelope Cruz also appear in the film
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 3:25 PM | 4 min read
Lancôme's has launched a campaign for La Vie est Belle with several actresses. Z b“La Vie est Belle has enjoyed world-wide success among women for its empowering affirmations of freedom and optimism. This year, for the first time, Lancôme calls its family around La Vie est Belle and its muse Julia Roberts in a path-breaking and emotional celebration of women supporting and inspiring each other,” the compny said.
The new campaign showcases Lancôme's strong bond with the La Vie est Belle family world-wide. Lancôme invites their all-star community of ambassadors to stand together for a united declaration of happiness: Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried, Isabella Rossellini, Lily Collins, Pénelope Cruz, and Zendaya Coleman join her along with two new muses: Aya Nakamura and Hoyeon.
The leading fragrance, La Vie est Belle EDP, is a gourmand yet elegant composition of floral and fruity notes centred on natural and simple beauty. With Top notes of Black Currant and Pear; middle notes of Iris, Jasmine and Orange Blossom; base notes of Praline, Vanilla, Patchouli and Tonka Bean. The fragrance is an outlook on Life inspired by joy and pleasure in small things. This iconic cast of happiness activists echoes the intensity of the scent and the infinite smile adorning its bottle.
Speaking on the new campaign, American actress and singer Zendaya Coleman says, "Life is about finding your voice, figuring out who it is that you are or you want to be, and I think there is nothing wrong with taking your time in finding that. I think we all have it; sometimes it starts a little quiet, a little small, but if you find it and hear it, embrace it and don't be afraid to share that voice with the world. La vie is beautiful."
Commenting on the campaign Shradha Nichani, Director: Luxury Department at Loreal says: "For the first time, we are bringing together the La Vie est Belle family to celebrate women supporting and inspiring each other. 'Make Life beautiful' is a campaign about feeling loved, beautiful, strong and empowered. As a brand, Lancôme is all about inclusivity, and the campaign reflects our values and how we see the world. India is one of our key markets and a country that embraces and understands diversity. Our campaign will see Lancôme partner with 50+ Indian women who influence lives nationally and globally. We would encourage women from all walks of Life to partner with us and share their interpretation of what makes their life beautiful.”
The La Vie est Belle campaign introduces a series of stunning photographs by legendary fashion photographer Mario Sorrenti who signs the pictures of this iconic campaign. The film is shot by rising director Emmanuel Adjei who celebrates the unstoppable power of the female sorority. The campaign's soundtrack features the powerful, world-renowned song 'What a Wonderful World' by Louis Armstrong, sung by women and for women, as an anthem of happiness. The video portraits showcase the ambassadors' authentic and spontaneous vision of Life and what makes it beautiful to them. As they authentically open their hearts, they invite each La Vie est Belle community woman to use her voice and participate in this world-wide celebration of the beauty of Life.
With its all-star campaign, Lancôme aims to spread the message of happiness and positivity, empowering women worldwide to embrace their choice of freedom and optimism. La Vie est Belle - Life is what you make of it, but it is what you make of it. Together. "Life is running towards your dreams no matter what happens, what comes your way, what people say. Never stop going, never stop moving and always believe in the impossible because, at the end of the day, there is only one you, and your voice matters, so, don't let anyone silence it! Life is…I don't know…beautiful." says, American actress Lily Collins.
Freecharge fields Jaideep Ahlawat in new IPL campaign
The new ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:10 PM | 2 min read
Freecharge has launched its new ad campaign "Pay Kar Befikar" for Indian Premier League (IPL) season 16. The Ad features actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who appeared in multiple series in 2022 and was highly praised for his performance in the web series Paatal Lok and popular Bollywood films.
The new TVC of Freecharge featuring Bollywood/OTT star Jaideep Ahlawat was launched during the IPL and the Ad will be actively promoted through IPL season 16, across the JioCinema OTT platform and other digital platforms. In its latest Ad,
Freecharge unleashed an unseen 'Shayrana Andaaz' of the action hero Jaideep Ahlawat. From memes to brand engagement to discourse on social media, with its launch, the campaign name "Pay Kar Befikar" has become a trending hashtag on social media platforms.
Jaideep is shown in the commercial sharing the benefits of Freecharge UPI & Pay Later and encouraging customers to use the products to claim cashback and rewards. With the new Ad campaign, Freecharge aims to deepen customer engagement of its holistic offering across payments & lending products and instil confidence in customers to live 'Befikar' without worrying about payments.
Shweta Singhal, CMO and Head of Growth at Freecharge said; “IPL has always been an excellent platform for brands to grab cricket fans' interest. This is a great time to interact with customers to foster brand awareness. We are extremely excited with our association with actor Jaideep Ahlawat as a new face for our Ad campaign, around the theme 'Pay Kar Befikar'.
The campaign talks about the easy payment and credit options offered by Freecharge to its consumers and the product's versatility across QR, POS, and online channels. I believe the TVC will resonate with our customers, fuelling the growth of UPI and Pay Later products. This Ad Campaign during IPL will help us to position Freecharge as one-stop solution for payment and credit needs. “
Freecharge will also be introducing several contests on its social media handles for its customers and the lucky customers will get a chance to win exiting gifts & cashback.
Foods brand Yu launches quirky campaign with Hardik Pandya
The brand video will be live across Jio Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Google Ads during the ongoing IPL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 1:07 PM | 2 min read
Homegrown consumer foods brand Yu launched a witty new ad campaign today. Featuring brand ambassador Hardik Pandya, the #AbNoCompromise ad campaign is an interesting spin on funding platforms and investor pitches, showcasing Yu as a proud ‘Make in India’ brand that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship in the country.
Founders Bharat Bhalla and Varun Kapur say, “We are very excited that Yu’s maiden ad campaign is finally out. Inspired by the increasing popularity of reality shows based around startups and 'real investor pitches', we wanted to showcase how Yu is a proud Make in India brand set to revolutionize the instant food space in the country. Together with Hardik Pandya as the face of the brand, it’s a quirky campaign that promotes the spirit of entrepreneurship while furthering our brand philosophy of making packaged foods healthier.”
Sooraj Bhalla, Founder & Director, 91 Films, said, “Yu is a clutter breaker in the instant foods category and collaborating with Yu’s brand launch campaign has been stimulating. Bharat and Varun’s innovative vision of zero preservatives, healthy meals using natural ingredients is revolutionary. Top that with youth icon and Indian cricket star - Hardik Pandya and you have a winner. Hardik with his flamboyance and charm is natural in front of the camera and directing him along with Bharat and Varun, who also feature in the ad, was exciting. One master brand film along with five fun shorties builds a strong launch campaign. Yu is a Make In India brand and we at 91 Films are happy to partner them in this journey.”
The brand video will be live across JIO Cinema, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook as well as Google Ads during the course of IPL 2023.
Prajato Guha Thakurta is Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion at The Abby Awards
The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 12:07 PM | 2 min read
The Abby One Show Award 2023 Governing Council has appointed Prajato Guha Thakurta, Co-founder and CCO of Manja as Jury Chairman of Brand Activation & Promotion category.
His last stint was at Leo Burnett where he drove the agency’s creative culture as its National Creative Director and helped turn it into one of the most awarded offices in the country. His portfolio there included brands like McDonald’s, Jeep, Google, Bajaj Auto, Isuzu, Abbott and PhonePe.
Over the years, his work has won him several awards, both national and international, including Cannes Lion, D&AD, One Show, Adfest, Spikes and Effies.
Prajato says “I am absolutely chuffed to be a part of the Brand Activation & Promotion Jury at the Abby One Show Awards. This is arguably one of the most exciting categories, and I’m really looking forward to seeing work that is truly immersive, engaging, brave and brilliant.”
Advertising aside, he’s a voracious reader, (self) published author, trained classical pianist, budding organic farmer, hands-on dad to two kids and set-piece specialist in a fourteenth-division football team. The Abby Awards will be held on the 24th, 25th, and 26th of May during Goafest 2023.
Swiggy takes 'Match Day Mania' to the court with Neena Gupta
The food delivery platform has released two TVCs to communicate the special offers and discounts for the ongoing cricket season
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 12, 2023 11:32 AM | 4 min read
Attuned to the country’s undying love for food and cricket, Swiggy is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Swiggy has a penchant for coming up with witty ads with a hilarious take on real-life situations. After successfully integrating cricket commentary in their ads in the previous years, the latest TVCs, with their tongue-in-cheek courtroom humour, reel the viewers into the storytelling and clearly communicate the campaign’s proposition. The 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, Director, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”
Deepan Ramachandran Founder and Creative Director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! adds “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”
Recently the platform was in the news when a post showing an elevator full of Swiggy delivery partners during a Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match went viral on social media. The user had shared the picture with the caption “No. of Swiggy guys in a building is directly proportional to how interesting the match is.”
With the cricket season underway, Swiggy’s Match Day Mania is back with offers valid from March 31 to May 28. Customers can avail of great deals during match hours across Swiggy’s food delivery services.
Swiggy has also launched the “Pick your Team” campaign, a limited period offer that began on March 25 and got over half a million registrations in the first week of its launch. Once users choose their respective team, they receive reminders on the app on the days their team is playing so that they may pair those games with great offers. The maximum number of users have chosen Chennai as their favourite team so far, followed by Bangalore and Mumbai.
“Match Day Mania” has over 40,000 partner restaurants to satisfy the food cravings of fans during the cricket season. With Swiggy Dineout, users can watch live screenings of matches and cheer their favourite teams while dining at the top restaurants in their city – all this while saving up to 40 per cent on their food bill. Team pickers additionally get coupons worth Rs 200 on food bills of Rs 2000 and above. On Instamart, “Match Day Mania” offers discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected collections during match hours. Those who pick a team get an additional 10 per cent off on the days their team plays.
