Flipkart ad expenses down 35% in FY23

Flipkart India has reported a 9% jump in revenue for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs 56,013 crore.
The advertising expenses of the company have dropped by 35% from Rs 18.1 crore in FY22 to Rs 11.7 crore in FY23.
According to the report, accessed by Tofler, the company also reported a net loss of Rs 4,846 crore during the same fiscal, a 42% increase from the last financial year.
The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 60,858 crore, up from Rs 54,580 in FY22.
The depreciation and amortization expenses declined from Rs 70 lakh in FY22 to Rs 30 lakh in FY23.
The company’s revenue from operations increased by 9.4 % from Rs 50,992 crore in FY22 to Rs 55,823 in FY23.
SRK’s Jawan character finally meets Alia Bhatt in Rungta Steel’s film
The ad campaign also features Ranbir Kapoor
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:28 AM | 1 min read
IndusInd Bank introduces ‘INDIE’ with World Cup campaign
The brand films have been conceptualized and executed by Leo Burnett India
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:31 AM | 1 min read
IndusInd Bank has introduced an insight-led brand campaign aimed at promoting its hyper-personalized financial super-app 'INDIE'.
This brand campaign centres around the theme, 'Everyday Banking shouldn't feel like a battle,' and showcases day-to-day struggles people have with banking depicted by ancient warriors in a unique way.
Conceptualized and executed by Leo Burnett India, the brand films drive the USPs of INDIE in an interesting way covering features such as accelerated rewards on the brands of customer’s choice and industry-first security features such as numberless cards, dynamic ATM PIN, single-use virtual debit card, and the ability to receive transaction OTP even in low network zones using ‘Super-OTP’.
Speaking about the campaign, Charu Sachdeva Mathur, Head – Digital Banking & Strategy (Existing Business), IndusInd Bank, said, “The new brand campaign reflects IndusInd Bank's unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and the advancement of the Bank’s Digital 2.0 journey. With INDIE, we're revolutionizing banking into a seamless and tailored experience, where individual needs and preferences take centre stage. The campaign symbolizes our mission to redefine the everyday banking experience, simplifying it and making it more convenient.”
This campaign is being amplified across Television, Connected TV, social and digital media channels such as YouTube, OTTs, Instagram, FB and LinkedIn.
VML: Merged as one, but twice as good?
Despite industry watchers bemoaning the so-called demise of JWT and VMLY&R, WPP seemingly has a game plan rooted in growth and efficiency
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 3:42 PM | 3 min read
In the ad world, mergers are a way of life. But when WPP on Tuesday announced that two of its major creative agencies Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, both products of historic WPP mergers, will now be VML, it did come as a shock.
According to CEO Chief Executive Mark Read, the merger is another important step in simplifying WPP and its offerings to clients. WPP needed to evolve more as the marketing landscape has continued to shift, especially as the industry braces for what artificial intelligence will bring, Read said.
While the idea behind every merger is to bring in more efficiency, navigating the maze of mergers can be tricky given the fact that the agencies coming together are brands on their own, with different cultures, working styles, missions, visions, and unique selling points (USPs).
Admen world over had mixed reactions to the news. Most have bemoaned the sudden death of J Walter Thompson, which has had a storied history in India. The integrated communications company has crafted some of the most iconic ad campaigns and brags about bringing home India’s very first Grand Prix.
Old-timers speak wistfully of Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA)/JWT, which was once the Mecca of Indian advertising and hallowed ground for anyone who wanted to learn the ropes of the industry.
There are concerns and catastrophisation aplenty while talking about the merger. Some point to the poor success rates of such exercises, serving to benefit only the finance guys. Others speak of the loss of culture and dashing of aspirations when an agency vanishes overnight.
Yet, despite industry watchers eulogising the so-called demise of these formidable giants, WPP seemingly has a game plan rooted in growth and efficiency.
The newly forged agency will be 30,000-strong, spread across 64 markets, becoming an advertising behemoth and the biggest creative company in the world, as per WPP.
If there's one thing that 2023 has heralded, it's the coming of AI. The merger will allow all their technological offerings, especially AI tech, to be consolidated in one place. Marcomm technologies of both agencies will give the newly formed VML an edge against competition with a suite of services.
The two also merge their individual strengths. Wunderman Thompson brings to the table its expertise in advertising and VMLY&R its superior customer experience and world-class commerce. These complementary attributes help forge an entity that is a force to be reckoned with.
Clearly, the rationale behind VML's establishment doesn't seem like a Himalayan blunder as it's made out to be. The merger is a sign of changing times and willingness on WPP's part to adapt to these changes. If anything, it showcases the agility of the industry and heralds an exciting time for the advertising world.
VML is proof that WPP keeping pace with the evolving needs of the industry. If it doesn't, even the most creatively awarded advertising conglomerate in the world can be left behind and become yesterday's news. With that thought, godspeed VML!
Lotte Choco Pie creates new lingo with fresh campaign
The campaign has been created by Cut The Crap
By e4m Staff | Oct 20, 2023 3:37 PM | 1 min read
Lotte ChocoPie has launched its new communication on the platform of Love & Lotte. The campaign includes TV and Digital advertising, Print, Outdoor, On-pack innovations, promotions and activation.
The campaign has been conceptualised by Cut the Crap (CTC), the Mumbai based creative ad agency. Says Jagdish Acharya, founder-director CTC: “Lotte ChocoPie is a pie first! And a good pie can bond with anyone anytime. The campaign Love & Lotte is an expression of this innocent love – where bonding happens without an agenda or motive. We created a new brand lingo but did not stop at that. The lingo is used to take us all the way to the brand essence.”
Commenting on the occasion, Milan Wahi, managing director, Lotte India said “We are delighted to be rolling out our new marketing campaign for our beloved flagship brand, Lotte Choco Pie. Our everyday life is filled with fleeting moments of love and care that make life beautiful. We wanted the essence of this to be captured and celebrated with the sweetness of Lotte Choco Pie. As category creators, we continue to enjoy a strong market leadership and through this campaign we want to connect emotionally with our target audience.”
#BreakTheRules and not your hair, says Schwarzkopf in latest campaign
The film highlights the importance of eliminating unpleasant results associated with hair colour
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:30 AM | 2 min read
Schwarzkopf, a hair colour and styling brand, has launched a 360-degree campaign ‘Break the rules and not your hair’, for its Colour Specialist range.
The campaign aims to break the stigma around how every at-home hair colour experience causes the three Ds- Dryness, Dullness and Damage.
The film highlights the importance of eliminating unpleasant results associated with hair colour. It asks viewers to break the norm of having to compromise while choosing to colour at home. The Colour Specialist range from Schwarzkopf, infused with moisture locking hyaluronic acid, is the first at-home hair colour in India powered with Omegaplex anti-breakage technology which provides up to 90% less hair breakage. It comes with a new Colour Care System that help the pigments penetrate deeper in the hair, locking the colour for longer. It also comes with an extra repair mask for post colour care, to be used after 3 weeks, a first of its kind innovation in the category. With flawless results and supreme after-care, Colour Specialist is all set to break perceptions around at-home hair colouring.
The campaign will run across digital platforms. The digital interventions planned for it include the innovative pop-up media ads, category-first CGI (Computer-Generated Imagery) content and an influencer-led ambush campaign.
In connection with this campaign, the brand discerned that consumers often adjust their expectations while choosing to colour at the comfort of their homes, as they feel they need to choose between comfort and results.
To change this norm, the brand conceptualised this #BreakTheRules campaign to shift perceptions about at-home hair colour, how it’s often linked to hair breakage and damage.
Shama Dalal, Head of Marketing at Henkel Beauty Care India commented, “Since our entry in the Indian market in 2001, we have stayed true to our brand DNA of consistently bringing in superlative products, benchmark-setting innovations, and complete focus on customer-centricity, while, at the same time, challenging norms and embracing change. We are excited to launch our first-ever digital campaign for Colour Specialist which highlights the importance of breaking the rules and choosing to not compromise with colour. This is a great starting point for us to create more engaging narratives in the at-home hair colour space through multiple touchpoints such as social channels, influencers, on-ground activations and more.”
Rangita’s festive campaign celebrates the individuality of Indian women
The campaign has been created in-house
By e4m Staff | Oct 21, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
D2C Indian fashion label Rangita by Stellaro Brands has introduced its latest festive campaign, ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita,’ to honour and celebrate the distinctive individuality of Indian women.
Crafted in-house, the video showcases a group of diverse friends coming together to revel in their individual styles, personalities, and expressions.
The anthem ‘Tum Hi Ho Rangita’ not only pays homage to the strength of female friendships, but also embodies the self-assured radiance that emanates from within and the transformative power of Indian fashion.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Soumyadip Chatterjee, Director - Marketing Said "Tum Hi Ho Rangita" serves as a heartfelt tribute to the bonds that connect us all and the joy of embracing one's individuality. We are dedicated to empowering women to look and feel confident in their own style, all while making stylish Indian fashion affordable for everyone.
The campaign is currently gaining traction on various digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, and music is also available on Apple Music, Itunes, Gaana, Spotify, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, Wynk, and more.
The brand's marketing and promotion strategy involves an extensive digital campaign on platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, along with collaborations with influencers.
