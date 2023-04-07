Fevicol’s jija-saala banter: Will the IPL spot stick to consumers’ mind?

It’s been almost a week since the much-awaited Indian Premiere League kicked off and cricket fans are hooked on to their screens, whether TV or mobile. With millions of eyes set on the matches, the T20 league is the best time for advertisers and brands to catch the attention of their consumers. And so, over the years, IPL has gradually become an advertising festival with brands coming up with special campaigns for the tournament.

This year, one of the most talked-about ads that has been rolled out is for Pidilite’s Fevicol. The brand is known for its quirky campaigns, and this one is no different.

The 'no chindichori' film takes the hilarious route, a conversation between a man and his brother-in-law, to show the consequences that one might have to face if he acts stingy and uses an adhesive other than Fevicol.

What experts are saying?

Creative experts gave us a mixed reaction, rating the film on factors such as creativity, entertainment and impact.

“Fevicol has always been the funny brand. So, it's nice to see them taking a different route to humour with the slice-of-life nature of the 'no chindichori' film,” says Subodh Chaubey, Creative Director at Infectious Advertising.

“The warm and endearing banter delivers the brand message without a fuss. So while it's not an iconic Fevicol ad, it still captures attention and evokes a smile. What else do you need?” he added.

Vedanshi Saraogi, Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka, feels the ad cuts through different segment of the society. “Fevicol advertising is something that every person in this field looks up to. It's a legacy that is very difficult to match. The ad tries to uphold this with its hilarious tone and unique words like 'chindichori' and 'lapadjhandus'.

“It also connects with families across the country with its unique pair of 'jija-saala'. The ad delivers the message on point to the families but also talks to the carpenters about the strength of the product,” she added.

Another senior creative head in the industry, who did not wish to be named, however is not too impressed with the film. “The industry is in awe of the legacy created by Fevicol when it comes to creative ads. The jija-saala story didn’t quite feel that way. The husband and wife banter over the saala uses some funny words like ‘lapadjandus’ and chindichor, but it doesn’t leave its usual effect.”

“This one also has a different approach. In most of their earlier work, the focus is on the impact of using Fevicol, it’s like a demonstration. Whereas this shows what happens when we don’t,” he added.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)