Ferrero Rocher gets Sara Ali Khan on board for Diwali ad

Ferrero India has released a digital ad film featuring Sara Ali Khan for their upcoming digital Diwali campaign #MakeDiwaliMomentsPerfect.

The campaign highlights the importance of choosing that perfect gift for your loved ones in your life and making it a memorable festival of lights for them. The digital film ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as a gift that not only brings extra sparkle to the festivities but also makes the moments perfect. Zen

In the digital film, Sara Ali Khan talks about her special love for celebrating Diwali with her family, especially this year, as she plans to gift something special to her loved ones. She is seen gifting them ‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ and penning down an adorable Diwali note for her brother, Thank You Iggy Potter, for taking care of me always, standing with me through thick and thin of life. For Mother, (Hey Amma! Thank you, for always understanding me when no one else could. I felt more secure and for Father, Hey Abba, thank you for always guiding me patiently and lovingly whenever I feel lost. ‘The campaign builds on the idea of connecting with your precious ones, coming together, and creating perfect memories.

Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “Diwali festival is one of the biggest celebrations in India with people uniting with their loved ones, finding the perfect gift, and creating special moments of joy. Ferrero Rocher Moments a premium affordable brand and offers great taste and enjoyment which can be a perfect gift one is looking for their friends and families. This new marketing campaign with the ad featuring Sara Ali Khan is innovatively designed especially for the Indian consumers to bring alive these precious and unforgettable moments with their loved ones.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)