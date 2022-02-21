FCB Interface drive campaign for Mahindra Truck and Bus

The campaign features Ajay Devgn and will be promoted across different media including TV and digital platforms

The new ad campaign conceptualized by FCB Interface showcases a typical shooting set where we see Ajay Devgn giving multiple takes of ‘highest mileage’ claim on different Mahindra Truck models only to be corrected by the director every time he tries to complete the dialogue.

Towards the end of the film, it is revealed that all the Mahindra trucks come with a guarantee that ‘every truck gives you the highest mileage in its category or else you can give the truck back’. This campaign will be promoted across different media including TV and digital platforms.

Rajeev Malik, Vice President & Head Marketing – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. says, “As a challenger brand with Mahindra pedigree, we have always believed in choosing disruption and innovation as the path for delivering superior value proposition to our customers.”

Speaking about the campaign, Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, FCB Interface, said: “What better way to deliver a guarantee on multiple Mahindra trucks than to make Ajay Devgn give a take multiple times.”

Joemon Thaliath, Vice Chairman and CEO, FCB Interface, said “Mileage guarantee across Mahindra's range of trucks reiterates Mahindra’s innate ability to understand the deep customer needs and provide need-based solutions through timely interventions.”

A campaign, which started with a banter between Ajay Devgn and Anand Mahindra, as a proposition too good to be true, shows the changing face of advertising where both the brand and brand ambassadors are coming together to actively validate the claims they make for the benefit of their consumers.

