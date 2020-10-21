EdTech firm Great Learning unveils new TVC with Virat Kohli

EdTech firm Great Learning has released a new TVC featuring brand ambassador Virat Kohli, as a part of their multi-film ad campaign titled ‘Power Ahead - Jo Seekhta Hai Wahi Aage Badhta Hai'.

The TVC focuses on the importance of lifelong learning, and showcases how upskilling is a necessary step for students and professionals to power ahead in their careers.



In the film, Virat emphasizes on the importance of learning new skills on a regular basis, to stay ahead in the rapidly changing world. He addresses the audience while reflecting on Great Learning’s philosophy of lifelong learning as a necessity for success. ‘Be it cricket or any other career, if you want to get to the next level, you have to keep learning,’ he states in the film.

The TVC will be aired on 40 national channels across sports, entertainment, news, and music. The ad films will also be aired on OTT platform Disney + Hotstar throughout the Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020, for which Great Learning is an Associate Sponsor.