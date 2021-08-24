Edible oil brand Sunpure appoints Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

As part of the association, the first campaign with the actor celebrates the pure bond between a father and daughter

South India’s popular edible oil brand, Sunpure, has appointed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador.

“The new association reiterates brands’ core values of purity, care, honesty, and trustworthiness. Sonu Sood who has become the most trustable brand in India for his selfless work resonates with Sunpure’s commitment to bringing a positive change and creating a more healthy ecosystem,” the company said.

As part of this association, the first campaign celebrates the pure bond between a father and daughter.

The campaign video, released in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, shows Sood playing a responsible and caring father to a daughter who has lost her mother. Despite dealing with his own loss, he discharged his duties with great care and honesty, thus earning his daughter’s love and trust. With emotional storytelling driving the narrative, the video makes for a compelling watch.

“The campaign stands out in its unique approach and execution. Unlike most players in the category, who limit themselves to leveraging mother-child bond to appease homemakers, Sunpure has opted to portray a narrative that is brave, unconventional, and yet endearing. This is largely because of its honest storytelling, further reiterating the brand’s commitment to being non-negotiable when it comes to core values such as purity. #Ek Rishta Shudhta Ka! is the vital message,” the brand shared.

Talking about the decision to appoint Sood as the brand ambassador, Mannan Khan, Director Sales and Marketing, Sunpure, said, “We aren’t just South India’s largest selling brand in the category, but also the most trusted brand. As we look to further the brand, it is our values that must take the lead. At the same time, having a familiar face that delivers the brand message is important in a cluttered media environment. Hence, we were keen to have a brand ambassador that shared Sunpure’s values. It is our honour and delight to have Sonu Sood as our brand ambassador, given his relentless approach to helping people to the best of his abilities, without expecting anything in return. His commitment reflects purity of heart, honesty, a caring attitude, and trustworthiness, all of which, resonate with us at Sunpure as we seek to build a strong and growing brand community.”

Elaborating on the newly-launched campaign video, Vijesh Vijayan, Head of Brand Marketing and Communication, said, “We were keen to lead with a campaign that had authenticity at its core. We wanted to depict that it takes immense integrity to express care, purity, and honesty, and earn trust in the face of external challenges. This holds true for both individuals and the brand. However, with great determination and the right intent, this is definitely achievable. So when as a young girl’s father, Sood attempts to succeed at tasks that were earlier being taken care of by his wife, we see him struggling at first, but eventually, finding success. With the actor and philanthropist as our ambassador, we want customers to know that they can always rely on us for our values, and at the same time, find strength in the same to fight their own challenges.”

The new brand campaign will be launched across all markets where Sunpure is currently present – namely, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. In the days to come, the actor will be seen leading several brand campaigns as part of the new association.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)