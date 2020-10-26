Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s kabaddi TVC simplifies Balanced Advantage Funds for investors

In an attempt to demystify the benefits of investing in Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs), Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched a new TVC today, which uses the analogy of a raider in kabaddi to explain how BAFs help tackle market ups and downs.

As the name suggests, BAFs are Mutual Funds which maintain the allocation balance between the equity and debt asset class, depending on market movements. In the game of kabaddi, when a raider enters the opposing team’s arena, he is unsure how they will tackle him. The raider devises his strategy by either moving forward or backward and even attacking or defending depending on the way the opposing team reacts. Similarly, Balanced Advantage Funds use a unique investment strategy to manage market ups and downs by adjusting their equity and debt proportion basis market conditions to grow and protect investments.

Commenting on the launch, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Limited said, “Mutual Fund communication is perceived to be technical and complicated. As a brand, we’ve always focused on simplifying investor communication by using the power of storytelling and everyday analogies. Sports is a universal theme - relatable and understood by all, and kabaddi is a game that every Indian has either watched or played at some point in time. It has interesting analogies with Balanced Advantage Funds. This fund category, like a perfect raider in kabaddi, manages market ups and down by making the best of both trends.”

The TVC plays out on a kabaddi arena. The raider representing BAF is shown entering the market territory saying “Badhao, Badhao”. As the opposing team tries to catch the raider, he steps back chanting “Bachao Bachao”, to protect himself. Later, sensing an opportunity again, he goes ahead and tags some of the players on the opposing side. When he is surrounded, he realizes that he should retreat before it’s too late. As he notices even the slightest chance of victory, he makes an aggressive move to score points for his team. This beautifully encapsulates the dynamic investment strategy of BAFs of generating returns during market upside and protecting investments during market downside by adjusting equity proportions basis market conditions.

Commenting on the creative thought behind the film, Sanjay Shetty, Director, Opticus Inc said, “The creative ask was to direct a TVC based on the kabbadi theme, explaining how Balanced Advantage Funds work. The challenge was to bring the investment strategy to life in a simple yet memorable manner. We believe this Kabaddi and market-raider parallel perfectly meets the objective and the audience will naturally connect the dots. People always worry when it comes to investments. This was an enlightening yet entertaining take on the fact that with the right investment strategy, one can be protected even during uncertainties, much like a game of kabaddi.”

The TVC will be broadcast on TV channels and multiple digital platforms like Inshorts, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Programmatic, Quora, etc. It will also be showcased across OOH in 12 cities. It will venture beyond metros and raise awareness about Balanced Advantage Funds in 10+ cities. The campaign will also be released across all Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s social media platforms. The TVC has already received encouraging feedback from a dipstick conducted with a closed user group.