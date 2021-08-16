Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches film celebrating the ‘bond of love’ on Raksha Bandhan

In the last two years, all of us have experienced love and support from people around us who may not necessarily be our family. People and communities came together to help each other. Every relation grows stronger with time. This Raksha Bandhan, Edelweiss Mutual Fund urges you to identify and celebrate these unusual bonds of love that have stood with you in challenging times.



“Relationships and mutual funds both become stronger when given time. Let’s celebrate all relationships and invest in them for the long term. ‘Waqt ke saath Rishte aur bhi gahre hote jate hai. Jaise Aapke investments ke saath aapka Rishta. Lamba Soche,” the company said.



On the campaign, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss AMC said, “Raksha Bandhan is not only about celebrating the traditional relationship between a brother and sister. It’s about celebrating any bond that is meaningful and stands the test of time. These bonds are not built in a day but nurtured overtimes. This Rakhi, Edelweiss AMC celebrates these bonds.”



The film has been conceptualized by Campen Factory and produced by Pure Picture Pvt Ltd. Ripunjoy B’yum is the director.

