e4m-Viacom18 India Design Excellence Awards celebrate the best in advertising design

This is the inaugural edition of the awards

It was truly a night like no other as the exchange4media group honoured India’s most creative talents in the field of advertising design with the inaugural edition of its India Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). The awards were announced in a virtual ceremony on January 21.

Presented by Viacom 18, IDEA is a first-of-its-kind recognition of the design and execution that go into advertising and marketing campaigns.

The biggest winners of the night were advertising agency TBWA India and Sri Lankan burger brand Full'r. TBWA India picked up two gold, for 'Best Design for Illustrations' and 'Best Design for Copywriting' , for their Lessons from 2020 campaign. Full'r too was awarded two golds, for 'Best Design for Branding for Start-Ups' and 'Best Design for Logo'. Landor & Fitch is the agency behind Full'r.

Saffron Brand Consultants helped ABP Network bag a gold for 'Best Design for Channel Branding (TV)', for 'Creating an informed and open society'. ABP Network also bagged bronze for ‘Best Design for Branding of Content’.

Amazon won two silver metals, for ‘Best Design for Channel Branding (Video OTT)’ and Best Design for Branding of Content’.

Zee Entertainment Pvt Limited, along with Dynamite Designs, walked away with both silver and bronze for ‘Best Design for Channel Branding (TV) for Andpictures and Zee vajwa.

Sony SAB/ Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited too walked away with two metals—silver for ‘Best Design for Copywriting’ and bronze for ‘Best Design for Branding of Content’.

Hindustan Times won bronze for ‘Best Design for Digital Advertising-social media’.

For the awards, entries were invited from across all categories of advertising design, to celebrate the most innovative campaigns and brand messaging that have appeared on TV screens, print, digital platforms, corporate communications, product packaging, and more.

Despite this being the first edition of the awards, there were hundreds of entries that were carefully evaluated by an international jury of advertising industry veterans. The winners were finally decided after much debate and discussion.

The jury panel included Martin Uhlarik, Global Head of Design, Tata Motors; Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan; Sridhar Rajgopalan, Managing Director, Accenture; Preeti Vyas, Chairwoman & Chief Creative Officer, VGC; Jacob Benbunan, Co-founder & CEO, Saffron Brand Consultants; Tanu Sinha, Design Director – India, Pepsico; Thom Newton, CEO & Managing Partner, Conran Design Group; Andrew Barraclough, Vice President of Design, GSK; Hiren Dedhia, Design Head - India, Diageo; Biren Ghose, Country Head, Technicolor; Suresh Eriyat, Founder & Creative Director, STUDIO EEKSAURUS; Ashwini Deshpande, Co-founder & Director, Elephant Design; Darshan Gandhi, Global Head of Design, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Greg Quinton, Chief Creative Officer, Superunion; Smita Rajgopal, Founder & Global Creative Director, Smitten; Charles Wright, Global Principal, Wolff Olins; Gabriela Lungu, Founder & Creative Chief, WINGS Creative Leadership Lab; Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director; Landor & Fitch India; and Chiki Sarkar, Co-founder, Juggernaut Books.

The full list of winners:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)