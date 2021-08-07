Duroflex launches its first campaign with Alia Bhatt

The campaign has been conceived by Creativeland Asia, and launched nationally through a multi-channel strategy

Mattress brand Duroflex has launched its first campaign featuring brand ambassador Alia Bhatt. In the campaign, ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’, the actress is emphasizes the importance of investing in a research-backed mattress for healthy sleep.

The TVC opens with Alia arriving at her friend's home. Noticing her friend groggy and sleep-deprived, she immediately lands up in his bedroom to check his mattress. She calls him out on his poor choice of mattress and blames it for his tiredness.

“With this interaction, the brand intends to bust the common myth that all mattresses are the same, and purchasing one doesn’t need much thought. Alia then tells her friend, what differentiates research-backed Duroflex mattresses from the rest,” the company said in a statement.

The film ends with her friend sleeping peacefully on a Duroflex mattress and Alia bringing alive the message of ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’.

Commenting on this brand endeavor, Mathew Chandy, Managing Director, Duroflex said, “As an innovator brand in the sleep solutions space, this association with Alia Bhatt marks the beginning of our next growth phase of reaching consumers across generations and geographies. It fortifies our journey of being the fastest growing brand in FY 22 with a deep commitment to helping India sleep better.”

Speaking about the new campaign, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said “Our campaign aims to awaken the Indian consumer to take their sleep seriously, making active and thoughtful choices on health-transforming products like mattresses. The campaign has been designed to communicate a home setting and is representative of a real-life conversation between two friends. The cutting-edge technology and research-backed products set us apart. With Alia, we aim to take this main messaging across the country, that there is ‘Nothing Like Duroflex’ and everything else is a compromise. Being a sleep evangelist herself, Alia brought alive our campaign in a candid and effortless way. We are sure it will resonate well with the modern consumer.”

The campaign has been conceived by Creativeland Asia, and the films have been directed by the eminent Bollywood director, Abhishek Varman. The brand has launched the campaign nationally through a multi-channel strategy.

