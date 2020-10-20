Durex comes up with new TVC

Durex has come up with a new TVC for the launch of its “invisible condoms”.



Pankaj Duhan, Chief Marketing Officer, RB South Asia Health said: “We are excited to announce the launch of India’s thinnest condom, Durex Invisible. We truly believe that this condom will transform the market by addressing the biggest barrier to condom use - reduced pleasure with the partner. Through this campaign, we aim to encourage more and more people to feel pleasurable sex with Durex Invisible while we continue to deliver on the high-quality standards that Durex is known for with no compromises on reliability.”



Commenting on the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India said, “Having unprotected sex has been one of the major concerns in Indian society, to come with a TVC which addresses the issue was not easy. We have conceptualised the TVC keeping in mind the consumers' need and preference, by using indirect metaphor showing one can get maximum sexual pleasure, with Durex Invisible because, it's so thin that it's almost invisible! The idea behind the film was to create awareness about the brand's latest revolutionary product.”