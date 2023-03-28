Duolingo on a sign-cleaning spree for #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign
Duo adopts quirky methods to fix India's signages in the campaign
Around the world, there are signboards that can elicit laughter due to language or grammar errors. In India, there is a wide variety of such boards that have incorrect spellings or grammar. To combat this issue of incorrect signage, Duolingo has launched #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan - The Clean Language Campaign in India. Through a clever play on words, this campaign aims to draw attention and generate awareness regarding the need to clean up mis-spelled and incorrect signage in various urban areas.
Humour Me is the creative agency behind Duolingo's #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign. The campaign will utilize Duolingo's iconic mascot, Duo, to clean up incorrect signage in key metropolitan areas across India in English, Hindi, and French. This social media first campaign is split into two parts. The first segment features Duo painting the town red by correcting roadside signage in fun ways, using red markers and spray paint to highlight errors. The second segment involves replacing linguistically incorrect signage with properly spelled boards to promote the use of correct language on signboards. The campaign aims to increase awareness about the importance of using accurate language, particularly on signboards.
Speaking about Duolingo’s quirky campaign, Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo said, "Although India is the second largest English-speaking country in the world, only 10% of its total population speaks the language fluently. We recognized this issue and launched the #SwachhBhashaAbhiyaan campaign to combat the spread of linguistic errors on signage. To this end, Duo, our mascot, hit the streets of Delhi, personally highlighting mistakes and replacing incorrect boards with properly spelled ones. At Duolingo, we have always celebrated our learners' mistakes as valuable opportunities for growth, and we believe that making language learning enjoyable and fun is the most effective approach.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NatureFresh® introduces #Badlobehtarkeliye campaign
The campaign talks about active parenting
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 6:26 PM | 3 min read
Cargill’s edible oil brand NatureFresh® has launched a refreshed brand campaign today. Called #BadloBehtarKeLiye, it highlights the importance of active parenting in a child's daily routine, to help them realize their maximum potential. Complete with a new pack design, TV commercial and on ground marketing initiatives, this campaign speaks to the health-conscious consumer. It creates an emotional connect by encouraging parents to be active participants in their child’s journey and success, by being healthier themselves.
Through this campaign, the brand is addressing the ‘Active Parents” community in the age group of 30-50 years, living in urban centers, who aspire to raise confident, ambitious, and happy individuals. Their success as a parent lies in helping their children achieve their full potential in whatever they do. NatureFresh seeks to find a role in the lives of consumers by helping them change old habits and shed inhibitions and delivering a superior quality product that offers 20% lower oil absorption, helping them feel more active and involved as a parent. When parents are actively involved both physically and emotionally in their children’s lives, they are better positioned to help them succeed.
To effectively communicate with consumers in Hindi speaking markets, NatureFresh has showcased the brand name and stance in Devanagari script on the pack itself. Through these initiatives, the brand aims to foster a deep brand connect and provide more meaningful experiences to consumers across North and East India.
Commenting on the campaign, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights leader, Cargill Food ingredients said, “NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown consumer brand, and has been trusted by consumers for over a decade. We are committed to taking this legacy forward by delivering a unique product capability of 20% lower absorption to helps parents and children who seek a healthier and more active lifestyle. Through our #BadloBehtarKeLiye campaign, we aim to inspire parents to actively participate in their child’s daily life and support their growth and development. We believe that every moment spent with a child is precious, and by being an active parent, one can make a world of difference in their child's future.”
Commenting on the TVC, Nikhil Mahajan, GM and Chief Growth Officer BBDO said, “NatureFresh offers a very distinct benefit of 20% less oil absorption which in turn makes the food lighter. We found this to be a very relevant product benefit for our consumers who are constantly seeking ways to maintain an active lifestyle for themselves and their family. There’s a very interesting cultural shift where the younger generation feels it’s easier and more comforting for them to achieve their dreams when their parents truly partner them. This in turns motivated the parents to breakout of their comfort zone to take initiatives to stay active. This sweet spot is what we built our brand narrative around. I am super excited with the idea and can’t wait to see the results and the impact this campaign will have on business.”
NatureFresh is Cargill’s homegrown brand that has a product portfolio spanning multiple cooking oil variants - primarily Soyabean and Mustard oil, besides wheat flour (atta). With its superior product proposition and emotive brand stance, NatureFresh is set to become the preferred choice for consumers across North and East regions of India.
Brand TVC went live on March 15, 2023.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Valvoline launches new TVC, promises extra mileage to bikers
The new TVC will be aired across India’s national and regional GEC & sports channels along with other social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 5:45 PM | 2 min read
Valvoline Cummins Pvt. Ltd., has released a TVC, #2000kmZyadaKaVaada, to promote its new Champ 4T Fuel Efficient engine oil.
The campaign film starts with the most customary question with regards to mileage ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ and gets an unbelievable response ‘2000 kms Se Bhi Zyada’. Valvoline has been eternally committed to easing the lives of its consumers with superior quality products backed by research and innovation. Realizing the economic aspects of daily commuting, the campaign is a testament to brand’s dedication in creating need specific products that brings major impact in their lives. The film ends with a promise to ride up to 2000 kms more in a year with its new Champ 4T Fuel Efficient engine oil.
The new TVC will be aired across India’s national and regional GEC & sports channels along with other social media platforms.
Commenting on the launch of the Campaign, Ipshita Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer, Valvoline Cummins India JV, said, “Our new campaign reinforces the brand’s promise of continuous innovation that has been a constant for us, for over 150 years. The inspiration for this campaign has come from the most common question that a person asks with regards to mileage ‘Kitna Deti Hai’ and how we at Valvoline are constantly innovating to bring solutions like Champ 4T fuel efficient. India is moving forward, and we are determined to provide optimum solutions to fuel the ambitions of our bikers to help them with better mileage at an affordable price.”
On the curation of the film Shiveshwar Raj Singh, National Creative Head, Innocean Worldwide India said “The brief was to build a strong narrative around the Valvoline Champ 4T fuel efficiency innovation, a key benefit for cost-conscious customers who want to maximize mileage. It’s a slice of life ad where two strangers from similar background get talking. Here, two sales professionals get talking about their bikes and mileage. A typical setup which results in a quick banter which allows us to naturally segue into the product. The advantage of 8% extra mileage which Valvoline delivers is built into their conversation in a way that will surprise everybody. A relatable piece that will surely grab the target audience.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Star Sports pays tribute to MS Dhoni with ‘subtitled feed’ for hearing-impaired
The innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently-abled fans
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:49 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, has launched a ‘Subtitled Feed’, a first-of-its-kind initiative in sports broadcasting in India, for the hearing impaired.
The innovative feature will provide live match commentary subtitles, catering to the needs of differently-abled fans.
To celebrate 15 years of MS Dhoni in IPL and the launch of the landmark initiative, Star Sports launched a special promo that brings out the love that all fans have for MS Dhoni. Viewers can now experience the ‘Shor’ that comes along while watching their favourite cricketers like MS Dhoni, who has transcended the ideology of just being a player, but now an emotion.
The promo film showcases fans of MS Dhoni chant his name in a packed stadium, showcasing the passion and emotion that he can bring out among cricket aficionados. This has become an emotion that has been seen time and time again in the TATA IPL, and this season all kinds of fans can experience every second of ‘Thala’s adrenaline-pumping moments differently on television, drawing them closer to their favourite player.
Commentating on the launch of the film and the innovative feature, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, "Star Sports has always been at the forefront of revolutionizing the viewing experience for fans. We are proud to introduce the Subtitled Feed, a ground-breaking technology that aims to make the excitement of the TATA IPL 2023 accessible to everyone, including differently-abled fans. By providing live subtitles of commentary, the innovative feed ensures that no one is left out of the action that only the IPL can bring. With this latest technological advancement, we are bringing fans closer to the game, allowing them to experience the ‘Shor’ of the IPL like never before."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers launches Akshaya Tritiya campaign #NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath
The campaign went live on 22nd March and will continue until 23rd April
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:38 PM | 2 min read
Candere by Kalyan Jewellers has announced the launch of their campaign #NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath on Akshaya Tritiya. The campaign introduces a quick & hassle-free solution and a problem-solving fix with Candere’s 100% Lifetime Exchange Value on diamond jewellery.
“Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days for purchasing gold or jewellery in the Hindu calendar. However, the ideas behind any jewellery purchase during such occasions had been strictly inclined towards gold. Candere aims to provoke a change in the outlook of owning one’s ‘pehla heera’, marking the day's auspiciousness and new beginnings. The 25 seconds campaign film highlights the problem statement surrounding the purchase of diamonds which otherwise has this ‘wow’ factor but there is a persisting hesitation owing to the product's resale value. The campaign primarily motivates the customers to make diamond purchases allowing them to avail the exchange offers anytime in addition to 100% future valuation. Candere wants to solve this particular pain point and address the doubt revolving the purchase in the customers,” the company said.
Speaking about the Akshaya Tritiya campaign, Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said, “We are thrilled to launch this year’s Akshaya Tritiya campaign, and strongly believe that our messaging will reach out to our valuable customers. While this day is marked auspicious with the purchase of gold mainly, we at Candere want to encourage the customers to buy diamond jewellery and celebrate as well cherish new beginnings, providing them with the maximum benefits on product exchange in future.”
Akshay Matkar, Head of Marketing & Brand Experience, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, further added, “Marking the new beginning with Diamonds (#NayiShuruaatHeereKeSaath), this Akshaya Tritiya will not only give an extra edge to our diamond category allowing our customers to purchase from a wide collection but also avail exchange offers with 100% future valuation of the purchased items.”
The campaign went live on 22nd March and will continue until 23rd April.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Himalaya Wellness launches campaign for Himalaya Ashvagandha
The campaign says ‘ab stress nahi, de-stress kijiye’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:31 PM | 3 min read
In the wake of rising stress levels, Himalaya Wellness Company has launched the campaign “Ab Stress Nahi, De-stress Kijiye” to raise awareness about the impact of unaddressed stress, while focusing on natural ways to handle multiple stressors in life.
“Modern lifestyle has its own stress triggers that often go unnoticed or seem common. But this leads to stress that affects one’s body, thoughts, feelings, and behavior. Building on this insight, the campaign brings these triggers into the spotlight and emphasizes the role of Himalaya Ashvagandha in minimizing stress in daily life and helping bring calm to chaotic stress,” the company said.
With three digital advertisements, the campaign focuses on the lifestyle of three individuals from diverse backgrounds who struggle to cope with stress. The advertisements highlight the after-effects of stress, where the protagonists experience sleeplessness, anger, and tiredness, respectively, when exposed to certain stressors regularly. The communication is reinforced by the doctor talking about the benefits of Himalaya Ashvagandha in helping manage stress better. Ashvagandha is an adaptogenic herb that has been used for centuries to help the body cope with stress and promote relaxation. It improves energy levels and helps relieve stress and anxiety.
The campaign is strategically amplified via radio, internet, and digital media, to raise awareness about the impact of stress on individuals' lives and motivate people to take action on managing stress effectively.
Dr. Sanjiv Shah, an eminent endocrinologist and diabetologist from Mumbai, shares, "Common aberrations like ‘anger, sleeplessness, and tiredness’ are often ignored by many. Most lifestyle disorders are also commonly triggered by stress. According to research, over 70% of adults in India report experiencing stress daily. Stress has emerged as a major issue for many people. Unmanaged stress can have a negative impact on an individual's health, including sleeplessness, fatigue, anxiety, and depression. Making a few simple lifestyle modifications such as walking, exercising, pursuing a hobby, and avoiding smoking and drinking can help manage stress better."
Vikas Bansi, who heads the OTC business at Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, "With this campaign, we want to highlight the fact that stress is the most common trigger and can lead to physical, emotional, and behavioral changes, which over a period may result in lifestyle disorders. The integrated radio and digital campaigns are expected to build awareness for Himalaya Ashvagandha and how Himalaya Wellness Company is committed to promoting natural healthcare solutions that help individuals lead healthier and happier lives. The Company's products are developed using natural active ingredients and are designed to be safe, effective, and affordable. We aim to encourage more and more people to take steps to manage their stress effectively and consider Himalaya Ashvagandha as a supplement in their daily routine and, at the same time, promote better health and wellness across India."
“We recently conducted an e-CME titled ‘Stress and Metabolic Disorders,’ where Dr. Sanjiv Shah emphasized the rising incidences of stress-related metabolic disorders. The e-CME was attended by more than 500 doctors, highlighting that the issue has become extremely critical and occupies the center stage in doctors’ practices today," he added.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CEAT launches two-wheeler campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur
The TVC has been conceptualised by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:30 PM | 2 min read
CEAT has launched its new TVC ‘For The Game Called Road’ for its two-wheeler product range. The campaign features Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket team.
The new TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy, shows an interesting conversation between Harmanpreet Kaur riding a two-wheeler and her coach riding pillion, as she faces various obstacles enroute to her destination.
The campaign reiterates CEAT’s purpose of ‘Making Mobility Safer & Smarter. Everyday’.
Speaking on the campaign, Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer - CEAT Limited said, “CEAT has been passionate about cricket and as the cricket fever grips in – we all see cricket in every moment. ‘For The Game Called Road' is Harmanpreet’s perspective of Indian roads and how she sees cricket at every turn and corner. It’s a light-hearted and fresh take of a rider on road seeing a parallel world of cricket. It’s CEAT’s way of paying a tribute to the sport and its fans.”
Rohit Dubey, Executive creative director, Ogilvy said, “On the face of it, it’s a safety and product story with metaphors from cricket. But if you look closely, it’s the story of learning from the young, entrusting them - with a senior male coach, confidently taking the pillion seat, we’re implicitly trying to break stereotypes as well. And when it comes to riding, Harmanpreet does it so affably, without a sense of malice towards the road, but a playfulness…we were pleasantly surprised with her performance. Having said this, none of it would have been possible without a strong marketing intent from team CEAT, which finally decided to bring its cricketing association to its communication forefront, reading the media landscape right and aligning all the vectors towards it. We’re positive that this will elevate the love for the brand.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
GroupM tops India leaderboard in business wins: COMvergence report
The media spends were estimated to be around $1.5 billion
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 27, 2023 4:17 PM | 1 min read
COMvergence has released its latest new business barometer for FY 2022.
India saw a lower number of account moves and retentions this year. The media spends were estimated to be around $1.5BN as compared to a higher number of account moves in 2021.
In 2022, 66% of the total pitches held globally were local in nature (country-specific pitches). India was well above this average with 81% of total pitches being local, which is $1286M, whereas global and multi-country pitches made up 19% of the pie with $297M in 2022 for India.
Mondelez, Pepsico, ITC, Nestlé, Meesho, Lenovo, Hyundai-Kia, NPCI, Abbott Nutrition, Rebel Foods and Truecaller were among some of the account moves that dominated the Indian market in 2022.
The Media Agency Groups were led by GroupM with a totally new business value of +$332M, followed by Publicis Media Group at +$289M new business value and dentsu International with a new business value of +$194M, respectively.
Zenith from the Publicis Media Group stable and Wavemaker from the GroupM umbrella led the media agencies’ ranking, interestingly the 3rd rank was tied between Initiative, Havas Media and Spark Foundry ( Publicis Media Group) followed by Madison Media and Carat.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube