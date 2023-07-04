Duolingo's uplifting film highlights how education opens doors for refugees

The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

Duolingo English Test (DET), a modern English proficiency assessment for today’s international students and institutions, released a captivating video-film titled, “Education is a bridge to opportunity” on 20th June, 2023. The film features its scholars who are part of a first-of-its-kind program as part of its ground-breaking partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Through this program, DET aims to enhance pathways to higher education for refugee students, thereby transforming lives and opening up new opportunities.

The film serves as a powerful testament to the perseverance, resilience, and aspirations of refugee students who are pursuing their dreams despite immense challenges. As part of the partnership, DET provides one-on-one guidance and assistance to refugee students throughout the university and financial aid application processes. Recognizing the unique barriers faced by refugee students, the program is designed to help them navigate the complexities of the admissions process, ensuring they have a fair chance at accessing higher education. In total, 20 out of 25 students from the first cohort have earned financial aid and are headed into fully-funded university opportunities.

"At Duolingo we recognize that while talent is equally distributed around the world, opportunities are not. Our mission is to eliminate barriers to education, and no population faces more barriers than refugees. We firmly believe that education should be a fundamental right for every individual, regardless of their circumstances. Our partnership with UNHCR is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between education and accessibility for students affected by displacement and disruption," said Emma McLeavey-Weeder, Lead Strategic Engagement Executive at the Duolingo English Test.

For Sana, an Afghan student currently taking refuge in India, “Education is power, freedom, and is the key to opening the golden doors of opportunity.”

The collaboration between DET and UNHCR underscores the pressing need to address the educational challenges faced by refugee populations worldwide. Refugees, arguably the most underserved population in education, encounter significant barriers to accessing quality education due to their unique circumstances. By focusing on this mission, DET aims to eliminate these barriers and create a more equitable future for refugee students. Through innovative initiatives like the partnership with UNHCR, DET continues to make a tangible difference in the lives of students affected by displacement, fostering hope and empowering them to realize their dreams.

