DS Group launches TVC for Rajnigandha Pearls with Anushka Sharma

Rajnigandha Pearls, a premium brand from the Multi-Business Corporation, DS Group has launched its new TV ad campaign. Featuring the brand ambassador and Bollywood diva, Anushka Sharma, the TVC takes forward and firmly re-establishes the brand’s core communication and philosophy: ‘Achchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’. The film celebrates compassion and human kindness. With a heart touching plot and powerful visual execution, the TVC showcases how a small act, even done anonymously, can bring a smile on somebody’s face. The distinct execution shows the impact of ‘Achhai’ in day to day lives. The campaign is realistic and showcases Anushka Sharma in a real life scenario performing an act of goodness. She takes a few moments out of her busy life to perform a selfless act that makes someone less fortunate comfortable.

Arvind Kumar, General Manager, Marketing, DS Confectionery Products Pvt. Ltd said, “The brand story of Rajnigandha Pearls is built on the premise of ‘Goodness that shines’ or ‘Achahai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’, which articulates the goodness of great tasting product coated with shining silver. The new campaign weaves a story on the brand’s philosophy reinforcing the message and depicting selfless goodness that shines through the smallest of acts of kindness to spread joy around.”

The film conceptualized and created by Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi, opens with Anushka Sharma shivering in cold and walking down the stairs of the lobby of a luxurious residential building in a cold winter night. The drowsy and shivering guard stands up to greet the Bollywood diva. When asked if it was cold and that the night was also long, the guard responds sheepishly. She smiles and thoughtfully walks into the elevator that would take her to her apartment floor. While in the elevator, she gazes at the security guard, smiles and taps her phone to place an online order for hot tea and snacks to be delivered anonymously to the guard. The guard is pleasantly surprised to have a delivery guy bring him the packet of much needed tea with goodies for him without a mention of the benefactor. The film ends with Anushka recalling her grandmother’s definition of real goodness - ‘Achchai ek haath se karo to doosre haath ko pata bhi na chale’.

The thought reverberates the message of ‘Achchai ki ek alag chamak hoti hai’ for Rajnigandha Pearls, made from the choicest of cardamom seeds that are blended with saffron and coated with pure silver leaves. The background score ‘Dil bada to tu bada’ in the TVC, is the musical thread binding it together. Each element of the campaign invokes people not to wait for great opportunities to do good, but to actually seize the moment for small acts of kindness that brings joy and happiness in someone’s life.

This new integrated 360 degree campaign is being launched on various media vehicles, using different touch points in the consumer ecosystem.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)