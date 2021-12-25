Doritos' new TVC with Kartik Aaryan exemplifies bold self-expression of today's generation

Doritos is launching its latest ‘For The Bold' campaign that celebrates the bold self-expression of today’s generation. Kicking off the campaign, Doritos has released a television commercial featuring brand ambassador and Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan.

In the film, Kartik plays the role of a college cricketer, alongside model-actor Sanjana Sanghi; with whom Kartik is sharing his mobile number. The opponent team’s bowler interrupts their exchange, mocking Kartik for being ‘all talk and no game’. With a crunch of Doritos, Kartik tells Sanjana to take the rest of his number from the scoreboard. What follows is a blitz of sixes and fours, where Kartik smashes the bowler all around – giving the girl his mobile number. The commercial closes with the opponent regretting his challenge and Kartik basking in his boldness.

Speaking on the new campaign, Doritos brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan, said, “Doritos remains true to its bold and unconventional approach in every campaign, which makes it one of my favourite brands to work on. I was thrilled to don a sporty avatar that positively expresses and redefines what it means to be bold. And of course, any role that allows me to crunch on Doritos – be it onscreen or offscreen – is always welcome.”

Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Brand Marketing – PepsiCo India shares the brand’s inspiration for the campaign, “At Doritos, we believe that today’s generation exemplifies bold self-expression like no other, and we aim to put this attitude at the heart of everything that we do. This campaign not just epitomizes this belief, but is also fun, fresh, and larger than life. We are confident that this new campaign will connect with the audience and encourage them to express themselves, in their own bold ways.

Further discussing the campaign, Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson, expresses that, “With the tooth-rattling loud crunch of Doritos, we salute the courageous personality of the bold tribe. As the tagline “For the Bold” suggests, Doritos enables you to be you. Bite into Doritos along with Kartik and hear the loud satisfying crunch of this intensely flavoured corn chip as you enjoy this new campaign from the brand.”

Not limited to a TVC, the Doritos campaign will continue with a robust 360-degree surround spanning multiple platforms and introduce a special initiative for the fans.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)