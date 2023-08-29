'Don't give up on creativity, just draw a line,' DoCA to adland
Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, spoke about consumer protection with respect to advertising at the launch of ASCI Academy
On Monday, the Advertising Standards Council of India unveiled the ASCI Academy, a pioneering initiative poised to amplify the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive advertising campaigns. This platform embeds self-regulation right at the point of the inception of advertisements. Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs spoke about consumer protection with regard to advertising and the various initiatives being taken.
Introducing the role of DoCA, Singh said, “We do four things - first is inflation management, especially in terms of commodities; the second is protecting the interests of consumers. We assure quantity and quality, which is also our third aspect to look after.”
“When we talk of ease of doing business, especially what we are discussing today (advertising), there is always a potential of conflict between facilitating something and protecting the rights of consumers. We have to strike a balance”, he said.
He continued, “We don’t want you to give up your creativity, we want you to draw a line. We love creativity but will keep annoying you if you cross the line.”
In continuation of telling us about what DoCA does to protect the consumers, Singh said, “The fourth we have is consumer protection, we have 800 at each district, state and one at the national level. We have a national helpline, you can dial 1915 and engage with us, in many other ways we respond now in 17 languages and that is why, the complaints have gone up because of the accessibility. We get about a lakh complaints every month.”
“The number of complaints with regards to e-commerce has increased 5-fold in the last 5 years. From 8% now it has grown to 40%. Everybody is always ready to take consumers for a ride, which is why it is more important to protect consumer rights. During COVID, India’s two largest companies said that by using our paint, there would be no COVID, Who were they fooling?”
He also gave an example of Uber, “I will give an example of Uber, our Australian counterpart called us up that we are investigating Uber because their algorithm is tweaked in favor or against the consumer who going from point A to point B daily.”, and they found the same in Indian scenario and asked the company to correct it.
Singh spoke about Greenwashing, he said, “Just because a product is coming in a recycled bag doesn’t mean it gets recycled, just because there is the green logo, doesn’t mean it is organic.”
While concluding his speech, Singh said, “Let’s be sincere to the consumer. Because as Mahatma Gandhi said - The consumer is the king."
With inputs from Tanzila Shaikh
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi tells registered entities to cut ties with unregistered finfluencers
The regulator has strictly asked financial advisors to register themselves for future collaborations and adhere to the rules
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 9:04 AM | 4 min read
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on August 25 released a consultation paper on the association of SEBI-registered intermediaries and regulated entries with unregistered entities including influencers. The regulator body has advised all registered financial entities to cut ties with registered financial influencers and investment advisors (IAs).
The paper said, "In recent times, activities of financial influencers (‘finfluencers’) have attracted wide public and media attention. These finfluencers are usually unregistered entities providing catchy content, information, and advice on various financial topics to their several followers. While some of them may be genuine educators, many of them are effectively unregistered and unauthorized Investment Advisers (IAs) or Research Analysts (RAs). A separate consultation paper proposes a unique fee payment platform for registered IAs and RAs that should help investors identify, isolate and avoid unregistered entities/finfluencers. Other unregistered entities/finfluencers may be effectively enticing their followers to purchase products, services, or securities in return for undisclosed compensation from platforms or producers. This paper seeks to restrict the association of SEBI registered intermediaries/regulated entities with such unregistered finfluencers, to curb the flow of such compensation."
The growing trend of financial influencers, commonly referred to as ‘finfluencers’, doling out half-baked financial advice, and risking the hard-earned money of their followers has been an area of concern for the government's. Sebi had taken a stand to regulate the unorganized sector and bring a semblance of order.
In light of these updates, ASCI in its new guidelines has said finfluencers operating within the BFSI realm, can now offer investment-related advice only after being registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
Their registration number must be prominently displayed alongside their name and qualifications. For other financial advice, influencers must possess appropriate credentials such as a license from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), be qualified as a chartered accountant, hold a company secretaryship, etc. Moreover, they are expected to adhere to all disclosure prerequisites as stipulated by financial sector regulators from time to time.
Here's what Sebi is proposing with the recent regulations with finfluencers -
Limiting the association of Sebi-registered intermediaries/regulated entities and their agents/representatives with unregistered entities (including influencers)
- Besides undertaking enforcement action against unregistered finfluencers who breach SEBI regulations, this paper propose s to disrupt the revenue model for such finfluencers, so that the perverse incentives in the ecosystem reduce.
No SEBI registered intermediaries/regulated entities or their agents/representatives shall, directly or indirectly, have any association/relationship in any form, whether monetary or non-monetary, for any promotion or advertisement of their services/products, with any unregistered entities ( including finfluencers).
- Entities registered/regulated by SEBI or stock exchanges or AMFI shall not share any confidential information of their clients with any unregistered entities.
- Finfluencers registered with SEBI or stock exchanges or AMFI in any capacity shall display their appropriate registration number, contact details, investor grievance redressal helpline, and make appropriate disclosure and disclaimer on any posts.They shall also fully adhere to the code of conduct under the terms of their relevant registration.
- Such entities shall comply with the advertisement guidelines issued by SEBI, stock exchanges and SEBI recognised supervisory body from time to time.
- SEBI registered intermediaries /regulated entities shall not pay any trailing commission based on the number of referrals as referral fee.
- Limited referrals from retail clients, and payment of fees for such limited referrals by stockbrokers shall be allowed.
- SEBI registered intermediaries shall take active measures to dissociate themselves from any unregistered entity using their name, product or service. They shall take necessary action to bring it to the notice of enforcement agency concerned to take appropriate action, including filing case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code,1860 for impersonation and fraud, etc. as may be applicable.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
EFGH Brand Innovations unveils campaign for LXS Moonshine with invitation to ‘moon’
The integrated campaign has been designed to launch Lectrix EV’s limited edition LXS Moonshine to commemorate India’s historic journey to moon
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:28 PM | 2 min read
Paying a tribute to the success of Chandrayaan-3, Lectrix EV has launched a special-edition electric scooter LXS Moonshine.
The company said the special edition will be limited to exactly 384 units – a nod to the distance between earth and moon – 384,400 kilometers: An LXS Moonshine for every 1 lakh kilometers.
The EV's launch is being aimed to inspire people to set and achieve personal goals, reflecting the ambition and technology behind India's space mission.
For the launch, the company has unveiled a campaign created by EFGH Brand Innovations. The integrated campaign invited people to post their aspirations on Instagram – asking people “What’s Your Moon?”. Once a fan writes his or her goal or ambition, the post “takes off” and lands on a virtual moon on the site - https://whatsyourmoon.lectrixev.com/.
GM Marketing of Lectrix EV, Mainak Bag said, “Brands today need to be culturally relevant and current. It’s not enough to just produce great products. That’s how we looked at 23rd August. The India post-23rd August will be a different India, where science and exploration become reasons for self-belief and national pride. This is a momentous occasion. LXS Moonshine is a tangible way for people to remember and cherish this moment.”
Emmanuel Upputuru, Founder and Creative Chairman, EFGH Brand Innovations, said, “This is not just one more social post which is a part of moment marketing. It is walking the talk to allow customers to celebrate this landmark moment by actually offering a product that people can be proud to own. So, we designed a special look for the LXS Moonshine including a special badge. Riding the LXS Moonshine is like wearing a badge of pride. We want to introduce into the culture “what’s your moon?”, as the new “what’s your goal?” - Each aspiration is a “moon” being chased by the audience. To see these moons on the actual picture of the moon on the website is going to be interesting”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ranveer Singh's new film for NBA is a clarion call to India's basketball community
The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 7:10 PM | 2 min read
The National Basketball Association (NBA) today debuted #ThisIsBasketball, a new brand campaign in India starring actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country. The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country and capture the true essence of the sport – that the court is for everyone.
The first video, which was released today, is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game of basketball. Basketball fans throughout the country – including Singh – are featured on the court as they share what basketball means to them, highlighting its values and impact on culture. From achieving your goals to finding a common ground with others on the court, #ThisIsBasketball brings to light the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.
The video also features professional Indian players who are making a mark on the court such as Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu, current and former captains of the Indian women’s basketball team respectively, and former member of the India senior men’s basketball team Lalrina Renthlei. The powerful storytelling immerses the audience in the range of raw emotions that emerge on court – where every shot tells a story - and the vibrant culture that surrounds the basketball universe.
“As the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, Singh has been instrumental in building a highly engaged community of basketball enthusiasts. Through his support, he has amplified the visibility of the sport to help inspire individuals to play and watch the game of basketball. This video, which spotlights his influence in the community, is the first in a series which aims to highlight the momentum in basketball in India, underscoring the NBA’s dedication to empowering and supporting athletes across the country,” NBA said.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sorted 360 wins creative & social media mandate of Reliance Mall
The agency will manage offline and online campaigns for Reliance Mall
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 6:00 PM | 1 min read
Sorted 360, an integrated creative and social media agency, has won the mandate to providing brand solutions for Reliance Malls across India.
“Sorted 360 is set to enhance Reliance Malls' market presence with their unparalleled creative prowess and strategic thinking,” read a press release.
“Sorted 360's commitment to pushing the boundaries of creative communication aligns perfectly with Reliance Malls' ethos. With a pan-India presence spanning across 19 cities and growing, Reliance Malls has consistently captivated customers by offering an array of Reliance brands and third-party fashion & lifestyle brands. The mall has established an unparalleled connection with its patrons through superior quality, a remarkable value proposition, and an unmatched shopping experience,” it read further.
"We are thrilled to welcome Sorted 360 as our trusted partner in advancing our brand presence across the nation," said the Head of Marketing at Relaice Malls. "Their proven expertise in retail, shopping center management, and innovative creative strategies make them the perfect fit for our vision."
"Partnering with Reliance Malls is a testament to our commitment to shaping extraordinary brand experiences," remarked Prerana Anatharam, Co-founder of Sorted 360. "We are excited to leverage our strategic and creative acumen to further elevate Reliance Malls as the epitome of convenience, choice, and excellence."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Alcon’s film on cataract surgery talks about celebrate the joys of life with clear vision
The ‘See Brilliantly, Live Brilliantly’ campaign captures relatable moments in everyday life of four aging adults whose life experiences are compromised because of cataract
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 26, 2023 5:00 PM | 3 min read
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity’
Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group, spoke to us about the Lowe Lintas DX team, what makes them unique and their partnership with Meta
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 25, 2023 9:12 AM | 6 min read
The advertising industry is more often than not the first to spot trends, thereby quickly adjusting and evolving to meet customer expectations. Agencies have begun reflecting and changing with the changes, from turning classic campaigns into interactive video reels. The change is seen even in Print and OOH ads, with many trending on social media.
Keeping with this tradition, Lowe Lintas recently launched Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit offering strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital sphere. The goal, they say, is redefining the landscape of digital brand building.
The Lowe Lintas DX team will make use of the strategic assistance provided by Meta in India to generate thought leadership materials for campaigns. MullenLowe Global's first international partnership will involve Lowe Lintas and Meta professionals supporting brand-building initiatives, Reels, and creative practices. The team will be able to collaborate with Instagram and Facebook creators as well as Meta's AR and VR partners.
To share more on the platform, we spoke to Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group.
Edited excerpts:
Please elaborate on why MullenLowe Lintas Group introduced a different unit altogether to catch up with the digital disruption. What is so unique about it?
It’s a game-changing offering for advanced strategic and creative services to do ‘long-term brand building’ on digital and social or in the virtual world.
The new unit with specialist Creative, Planning, and Account Management talent is embedded within Lowe Lintas, and they will work together with the seasoned brand-building and creative advertising talent inside Lowe Lintas.
We believe that a digital arm should never be separated from the real day-to-day brand building and creative team working on serious marketing and business objectives. They cannot be chasing or leading different agendas or glories. We believe our audience lives in one world where both real and digital or virtual are integrated.
Tell us about the strategic support with Meta and will you be working as partners to cater to client needs? What was your evaluation in this partnership since there are numerous smaller agencies who specialise in this service?
Meta and Lowe Lintas are like-minded partners who came together to make a meaningful or meta (pun intended) difference for the brands and clients that we work with.
At Lowe Lintas, we are brand activists and have pride in building big brands or making brands big in this country for the last eight decades. That is our foundational and continuing strength. For us, the conversation begins and ends with the brand. Our partnership with Meta is a testament to our unwavering commitment and shared passion – TO BUILD BRANDS.
Meta and we envisaged a partnership where we create, challenge, complete, and own each other’s thoughts and ideas through its life. Can we deepen the relationship with our audience and advance the brand/business? That is the only question we will ask ourselves as part of the new agenda. It is minds liked too!
Before the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, how did the agency cater to the digital ask of your clients? Will Lowe Lintas DX provide the clients with a 360-degree approach in this digital journey?
Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity. So, we have been doing our part for quite some time now. But there comes a time when a bold and decisive thrust is needed, and it is that meta moment now where we decided to go all-in on digital.
We don’t treat digital strategy as separate from our overall strategy. Instead, we will lead with a digital-first mentality and make sure our digital strategy touches all aspects of our organisation too. Our digital transformation will be about strengthening the core and building for the future at the same time.
Lowe Lintas DX will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. We are very confident that our partnership will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the brand interaction fields we build - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.
How is India changing as a market? Since we are becoming more digitally savvy, what do you think is the next step?
Being digital is an everlasting journey, whether it is in India or anywhere in the world. In the last five to ten years, digital has soaked every experience of our lives, both as humans and consumers, driven by the convergence of new technologies, new architectural paradigms, and new ways of building software products and services. And we haven’t even scratched the surface of generative AI, quantum computing, and other leading-edge technologies. It’s still Day Zero.
Digital is not a one-time act or transformation as people love to believe it. How we and the companies navigate the forever, rapidly evolving technology world to outcompete is the defining business challenge of our times.
So, the question isn’t just about the next step, but having our eyes fixed on several successive steps and sometimes even strides on the far horizon and taking them briskly.
Talk to us about your vision of the future with Lowe Lintas DX.
Our purpose will always be about inspiring people to believe in something larger, bigger, and greater than themselves through brands that take a stand.
Through Lowe Lintas DX we will “expand what we sell” and “evolve how we sell.” New technology is always about how we can do old things better and new things in a new way.
At this point in time, all I can say is that we have thought big, started small, but we will scale fast.
I am also fully aware that everything will not happen the way we dream of, but it doesn’t matter. I love “falling forward.” Leaning into our failures or challenges in the journey and using them as a learning tool to continue growing. But not doing anything will never be an option.
I believe people who say YES are rewarded by the adventures they seek. And people who say NO are rewarded for the safety they keep.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wondrous bags creative mandate for luxury boutique chain SINH Salon
The account will be serviced from the Gurgaon office of the agency
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Wondrous, a Gurgaon-based full-service creative agency, has bagged the complete creative and digital mandate of luxury skin and hair care boutique chain - SINH.
“SINH, a part of the RSPL group, is present in the Delhi NCR market and offers a variety of luxury experiential services. The one-of-a-kind state-of-the-art boutique is currently present in Golf Course Road Gurugram and Kanpur and plans to expand to pan India by the end of the year. The boutique also has a bouquet of personalised and private sessions designed especially to cater to high-profile target groups, making it a memorable experience for them,” read a press release.
The mandate involves putting together creatives for the brand across all mediums including - Print, outdoors, social media and others.
Speaking about the mandate, Ekta Verma, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrous, said, “It is extremely wonderful to be working along with one of the largest groups in the country. The skin and hair boutique business has undergone a massive paradigm shift in the last couple of decades, consumer is well travelled and evolved enough to demand more. It is important for players in this category to stay relevant and connected to the consumer. In our first meeting with the team, it was wonderful to see how our thoughts were aligned on the category and we are looking forward to partner team SINH in taking the brand to newer heights”
Supreti Tyagi, AGM Marketing, SINH Salon said, “We called for a multi-agency pitch and we were quite impressed with the understanding and approach Wondrous presented on the category. Ekta with her vast experience of working and leading many lifestyle and fashion brands has a nice flair for understanding luxury business along with strategic thinking. This is where we found ourselves aligned and we felt the agency was the right fit. We are looking forward to some exciting campaigns and brand growth”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube