'Don't give up on creativity, just draw a line,' DoCA to adland

The advertising industry is more often than not the first to spot trends, thereby quickly adjusting and evolving to meet customer expectations. Agencies have begun reflecting and changing with the changes, from turning classic campaigns into interactive video reels. The change is seen even in Print and OOH ads, with many trending on social media.

Keeping with this tradition, Lowe Lintas recently launched Lowe Lintas DX, a digital creative unit offering strategic and creative services specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital sphere. The goal, they say, is redefining the landscape of digital brand building.

The Lowe Lintas DX team will make use of the strategic assistance provided by Meta in India to generate thought leadership materials for campaigns. MullenLowe Global's first international partnership will involve Lowe Lintas and Meta professionals supporting brand-building initiatives, Reels, and creative practices. The team will be able to collaborate with Instagram and Facebook creators as well as Meta's AR and VR partners.

To share more on the platform, we spoke to Subramanyeswar S (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and CSO - APAC, MullenLowe Group.

Edited excerpts:



Please elaborate on why MullenLowe Lintas Group introduced a different unit altogether to catch up with the digital disruption. What is so unique about it?



It’s a game-changing offering for advanced strategic and creative services to do ‘long-term brand building’ on digital and social or in the virtual world.



The new unit with specialist Creative, Planning, and Account Management talent is embedded within Lowe Lintas, and they will work together with the seasoned brand-building and creative advertising talent inside Lowe Lintas.



We believe that a digital arm should never be separated from the real day-to-day brand building and creative team working on serious marketing and business objectives. They cannot be chasing or leading different agendas or glories. We believe our audience lives in one world where both real and digital or virtual are integrated.



Tell us about the strategic support with Meta and will you be working as partners to cater to client needs? What was your evaluation in this partnership since there are numerous smaller agencies who specialise in this service?



Meta and Lowe Lintas are like-minded partners who came together to make a meaningful or meta (pun intended) difference for the brands and clients that we work with.



At Lowe Lintas, we are brand activists and have pride in building big brands or making brands big in this country for the last eight decades. That is our foundational and continuing strength. For us, the conversation begins and ends with the brand. Our partnership with Meta is a testament to our unwavering commitment and shared passion – TO BUILD BRANDS.



Meta and we envisaged a partnership where we create, challenge, complete, and own each other’s thoughts and ideas through its life. Can we deepen the relationship with our audience and advance the brand/business? That is the only question we will ask ourselves as part of the new agenda. It is minds liked too!



Before the launch of Lowe Lintas DX, how did the agency cater to the digital ask of your clients? Will Lowe Lintas DX provide the clients with a 360-degree approach in this digital journey?



Digital is no longer news – it’s a necessity. So, we have been doing our part for quite some time now. But there comes a time when a bold and decisive thrust is needed, and it is that meta moment now where we decided to go all-in on digital.



We don’t treat digital strategy as separate from our overall strategy. Instead, we will lead with a digital-first mentality and make sure our digital strategy touches all aspects of our organisation too. Our digital transformation will be about strengthening the core and building for the future at the same time.



Lowe Lintas DX will explore constantly deepening experiences and smart growth ideas for brands that go far beyond the traditional methods giving businesses unceasing velocity and a competitive leg up. We are very confident that our partnership will enhance learning and possibilities, creating value for everyone in the brand interaction fields we build - the consumers, our brands, clients, Meta, and us.



How is India changing as a market? Since we are becoming more digitally savvy, what do you think is the next step?



Being digital is an everlasting journey, whether it is in India or anywhere in the world. In the last five to ten years, digital has soaked every experience of our lives, both as humans and consumers, driven by the convergence of new technologies, new architectural paradigms, and new ways of building software products and services. And we haven’t even scratched the surface of generative AI, quantum computing, and other leading-edge technologies. It’s still Day Zero.



Digital is not a one-time act or transformation as people love to believe it. How we and the companies navigate the forever, rapidly evolving technology world to outcompete is the defining business challenge of our times.



So, the question isn’t just about the next step, but having our eyes fixed on several successive steps and sometimes even strides on the far horizon and taking them briskly.



Talk to us about your vision of the future with Lowe Lintas DX.



Our purpose will always be about inspiring people to believe in something larger, bigger, and greater than themselves through brands that take a stand.



Through Lowe Lintas DX we will “expand what we sell” and “evolve how we sell.” New technology is always about how we can do old things better and new things in a new way.



At this point in time, all I can say is that we have thought big, started small, but we will scale fast.



I am also fully aware that everything will not happen the way we dream of, but it doesn’t matter. I love “falling forward.” Leaning into our failures or challenges in the journey and using them as a learning tool to continue growing. But not doing anything will never be an option.



I believe people who say YES are rewarded by the adventures they seek. And people who say NO are rewarded for the safety they keep.