Dettol Toilet Soaps top advertising brand in Week 33

Hindustan Unilever continues to dominate the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India list of top advertisers in Week 33. Dettol Toilet Soaps emerged as the top advertising brand. The list also saw a new entrant this week, Independence Day Greetings.

Hindustan Unilever registered 4393.11 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India) at the second position with 4143.51ad vol ('000 secs) and Cadburys India at the third position with 838.96 ad vol ('000 secs).

Godrej Consumer Products grabbed the fourth position with 776.56 ad vol ('000 secs), Brooke Bond Lipton India stood on the fifth position with 696.69 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by Unsp-Gen-Personal Greetings/Announcement with 580.49ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Proctor & Gamble with 546.24 ad vol ('000 secs). Asian Paints took the eighth slot registering 541.25 ad vol ('000 secs) and Colgate Palmolive India claimed the ninth position with 489.23 ad vol ('000 secs). ITC Ltd stood was on number 10 with 474.21 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Dettol Toilet Soaps was on the top with 643.18 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Dettol at the second position with 641.79 (000 secs) ad volume and Independence Day Greetings on the third position with 573.0 (000 secs) ad volume.

Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Horlicks, Dettol Liquid Soap, and Asian Paints Royale Glitz, bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 513.87(000 secs) ad volume, 464.18 (000 secs) ad volume, 290.37 (000 secs) ad volume, and 259.99 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Lizol, Harpic Power Plus, 10x Max Clean, and Clinic Plus Shampoo bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 252.72, 241.48, and 241.36 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)