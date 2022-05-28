Deepika Padukone stars in Navyasa by Liva TVC

Conceptualized in line with the theme #freetobe, the campaign showcases the brand’s intent to revolutionize the way sarees are perceived

New age saree brand Navyasa by Liva from the house of Aditya Birla Group has announced a marketing and advertising campaign; featuring Deepika Padukon. The brand has been creating quite a buzz with a new approach to wearing sarees that is #freetobe.

Conceptualized in line with the theme #freetobe, the campaign showcases the brand’s intent to revolutionize the way sarees are perceived. Navyasa by Liva features vibrant and chic designs for modern women. The range has been visualized by renowned designers Abir and Nanki along with the internal design team at Liva. The fabric is soft and flowy, and allows effortless movement. It is also equally important to note that it is a big leap forward for responsible and sustainable fashion in India.

Commenting on the campaign launch Rajnikant Sabnavis, Chief Marketing Officer, Grasim Industries (Pulp and Fibre), “Navyasa by Liva is redefining the saree category to beautifully capture the essence of modern Indian women. The brands intension is clear that it is here to stay and the association with Deepika Padukone as the face of the brand will only up the ante and take the brand to the next level. She perfectly captures the bold and individualistic style that Navyasa by Liva represents, making Deepika a great fit for the brand. The campaign idea is in sync with the brand spirit and brings alive the ethos effectively. We are very happy to see the response to the campaign and the aspiration it inculcates among the audience.”

The TVC represents how a saree is breaking stereotypes with its fluid, breathable and comfortable nature. It is being worn in places not imagined earlier and helps explore life with ease whether at work, party, lunch or a cafe. It gives the wearer the freedom of expression enabling them to achieve their dreams with conviction while wearing the saree.

“Fabrics like Liva Crepe and Satin are very popular amongst the younger audience that drapes sarees. The Navyasa by Liva collection offers contemporary sarees with a complete behavioral understanding of the target audience empowering women to move around with spirited optimism and #freetobe in their element.” said Sabnavis.

