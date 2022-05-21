DaMENSCH unveils quirky campaign for its ultra-light Breeeze Boxers

The campaign throws light on the trend of soft, ultralight boxers becoming the new normal outfit for men

Menswear brand DaMENSCH throws light on the trend of soft, ultralight boxers becoming the new normal outfit in its new quirky, post-pandemic campaign.

Through a series of short videos, DaMENSCH issues a public interest announcement to men reminding them to wear pants as they turn up in the brand's ultra-light Breeze Boxers for a date, at cricket matches and even for investor meetings.

The communication follows the insight that through the pandemic men got a bit too comfortable in their ultra-light Breeeze Boxers. The boxers could get too close to comfort for men who are out and about, on dates, business meetings, or travel model.

Commenting on the new campaign, Deepti Kathik, Senior Vice President, DaMENSCH said, “As the fastest-growing D2C brand in the apparel segment, DaMENSCH has benefited from the pandemic creating ripples in menswear where now comfortwear is setting trends. Our Breeze boxers are ultralight with quirky designs and we often have consumers tell us that these are the most comfortable boxers they have ever worn which was the key insight for this campaign”.

