Daawat launches a new TVC to celebrate biryani in Eid

The TVC aims at positioning Daawat Biryani as one of the most integral & coveted food during the festival times to welcome families & friends at home

LT Foods’ flagship brand Daawat has launched a new communication to celebrate biryani in Eid.

As much as no Eid can ever be complete without Biryani, no Biryani can ever be completed without Daawat Biryani. The New Eid TVC aims at positioning Daawat Biryani as one of the most integral & coveted food especially during the festival times to welcome families & friends at home.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO India and Far East business, Ritesh Arora said, “Daawat takes special pride in being an integral part of the festive cheer. No celebrations can ever be complete without Daawat Basmati. The new TVC coupled with the introduction of Festive Feast pack enables delightful celebration of Eid.”

The TVC opens to a traditionally dressed woman walking towards the Kitchen in a house where the celebration of the Eid has started. She is talking to the camera about how all their relatives, office colleagues and her full society have been waiting for the Biryani for the last one year. “Eid par biryani ka intezaar, mere aur inke rishtedaar”. Discerning for perfection, she adjusts the dastarkhan being laid by her husband to align it for the Eid feast. She reaffirms that when it is about the happiness of so many people, then the Biryani has to be extra special, made only with Daawat The Finest. ‘Jab baat itne logon ki khushi ki ho…toh biryani toh lajawaab honi hi padegi, Aur lajawaab biryani…. sirf Daawat se hi banegi”

The doorbell rings and the kids run towards the main door to open it. She smiles and looks at the door from the Kitchen. She opens the lid of the handi to show aromatic, steaming and tempting Biryani made by Daawat The Finest.

