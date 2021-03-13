Complan’s TVC makes nutrition the hero in journey of staying confidently ahead

The TVC goes live in four Indian languages --Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu-- and will see manifestations on digital and social media platforms

Complan, a health food drink from the portfolio of Zydus Wellness Ltd, brings back a refreshed brand narrative focused at right nutrition and growth in this new integrated campaign. Further building on to its proposition of 2X Faster Growth, Complan highlights the goodness of 34 vital nutrients including 100% milk protein that help children achieve ‘Growth Jo Rakhe Aage’.

“A child’s wellbeing and health is always at the forefront of every mother’s priority. Growingly, mothers have only gotten more conscious about the nutritional value in their kid’s intake and the impact it has on their future. With this new TVC, Complan takes home that very concern and a mother’s everyday endeavor as a gatekeeper of their child’s health,” the company said.

Speaking about the TVC, Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness Ltd. said, “As a brand that realized and proved the need for a child’s nutritional growth, we are committed towards enabling the same. With Complan’s strong presence within Indian households, we want to be able to empower, enable and be a part of every mother’s journey towards providing their child with a future where he or she is not just strong, but also confident ’’.

Complan clocked 8% growth in 2020 in the GT channel at the back of increased focus on distribution & consistent messaging of ‘2X faster growth’. There has been an increased focus on nutrition fueled by the pandemic and growing amount of time that parents spent home; allowing them to focus further on their children’s daily consumption.

The TVC goes live in four Indian languages- Hindi, Bengali, Tamil and Telugu, and will see manifestations on digital and social media platforms. It has been created by Result McCann, a MWG India company.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)