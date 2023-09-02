Cheil India & MG Motor push for EV adoption

MG Motor India along with Cheil has launched a campaign “EVing is Living” to redefine an era of conscious living by switching to EVs.
The campaign focuses on the myths about EVs, reassuring those who are indecisive about transitioning to EVs, while also alleviating any uncertainties they may hold regarding EV cars. The campaign addresses the concerns about range anxiety and performance to reservations about charging infrastructure associated with upgrading to an EV. It is a comprehensive 360-degree campaign created by Cheil India, comprising of a series with a set of seven films that are set to roll out across diverse platforms encompassing television, and digital platforms.
Talking about the campaign, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India said, "This campaign demonstrates MG's dedication to offer peace of mind to customers through India's beloved EV ZSEV. It promotes EV awareness, debunking myths, and embraces the 'EVing is Living' movement. This campaign celebrates the EV-driven future marked by sustainability, convenience, and enhanced experiences. It showcases EVs' seamless integration into our lives, shaping a sustainable and enriching lifestyle, blending eco-consciousness, technology, and luxury."
Amit Nandwani, National Creative Director, Cheil India said, “We wanted to create a campaign wherein each film addresses a different barrier to the adoption of EVs in India. So, we came up with a series of fun, light-hearted stories with MG ZS EV at the heart of it. The films are simple, endearingly relatable and visually refreshing. We hope the campaign will connect strongly with the viewers and bring about the desired change in their mindset.”
Neeraj Bassi, Chief Growth Officer, Cheil India said, “Through this series of films, we are adding a new dimension to EV communication. EV films are often viewed through the lens of environment but there are so many other reasons that advocate the switch to EV. In this series, we have highlighted the real, everyday benefits to the consumers once they choose to go ahead with their EV purchase”.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
UniScholars unveils campaign featuring brand ambassador SuryakumarYadav
The campaign is titled 'The Right Door'
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 3:48 PM | 2 min read
UniScholars, an integrated study-abroad platform, is set to launch a campaign titled ‘The Right Door’ with its brand ambassador.
“Selection of Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador is a significant move that blends perfectly with the campaign's essence. By enlisting Surya, renowned for his wide-ranging appeal and determined commitment, UniScholars aims to strengthen its mission of guiding students through its three comprehensive verticals at every step of their study-abroad journey,” the company said in a press release.
‘The Right Door’ aims to inspire the crucial need for providing students with clarity and confidence in an increasingly unsteady global educational landscape with plenty of options. The campaign highlights the critical importance of identifying the ideal study-abroad partner to empower students in making informed decisions. Since its inception, UniScholars has evolved into a comprehensive 360-degree service platform, bringing together essential services seamlessly, read the release.
Sharing his views, Abhishek Sharma, CMO at UniScholars said, “We are thrilled to introduce our first brand campaign featuring Suryakumar Yadav as our esteemed brand ambassador. The path of studying abroad can come with uncertainties. Through this campaign, we aspire to commit our unwavering support at every point of this remarkable journey, ensuring that students feel secure and well-guided. Surya Kumar's outstanding accomplishments and unparalleled work ethic align seamlessly with the core values we hold dear at UniScholars. We are glad to be associated with him”.
Suryakumar Yadav said, “I am pleased to be associated with Unischolars. Education is a great equalizer and plays a very vital role in a person’s overall growth as an individual. I believe it is imperative that everyone gets the best possible opportunity to pursue an educational programme of their choice. It is great to see Unischolars helping out aspiring students who wish to study abroad and work towards their dream.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gulf Oil India comes up with new edition of ‘Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan’ campaign
The ‘Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan’ campaign made its debut in 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 3:35 PM | 3 min read
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Limited has announced the return of its "Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan" campaign which is now in its fifth consecutive year.
“As India joyously celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Gulf reaffirms its unwavering dedication to championing the health, safety, and protection of truck drivers, the backbone of the logistics industry. This is in line with our philosophy of being a ‘human-first’ brand, going beyond just a product-solution and attempting to make a meaningful impact in the lives of our consumers. This year's campaign marks a significant milestone in Gulf's resolute commitment to fostering a safer and more secure life for these valiant trucking heroes, who tirelessly propel the wheels of commerce forward without a pause,” the company said in a release.
The Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign, which made its debut in 2019, stands as a testament to Gulf's enduring pledge to safeguard the trucker community. Rooted in the ethos of Protection, which is the brand promise of the brand ‘Gulf Superfleet Turbo Plus’ engine oil, Gulf is going above and beyond by distributing 10,000 portable water purifiers across India this year. These devices exemplify Gulf's dedication to elevating the quality of life for truck drivers by ensuring access to pure and safe drinking water throughout their journeys, thus reinforcing their well-being and protection on the road.
Furthermore, Gulf is taking an even greater stride by installing Community water Purifiers at strategic transport hubs, including Kalamboli (Navi Mumbai), Indore, Surat, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Baddi, Faridabad, Delhi, Kanpur, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Agra, and Varanasi. These strategically placed community water purifiers are capable of filtering up to 200 liters of water per hour, catering to the hydration needs of approximately 15,000 truckers each month. Additionally, Gulf has also initiated a permanent health clinic in Navi Mumbai Transport Nagar, which will provide truckers with free health and eye check-up throughout the year. The clinic will be equipped with a general physician and staff to cater to the truckers’ health care and medicines.
Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO of Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, expressed, “Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of the logistics industry, ensuring the seamless delivery of goods across the nation. Despite their pivotal role, their well-being often takes a backseat. Through the Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign, our paramount objective is to provide a shield of protection for these diligent individuals by offering them access to clean, secure drinking water. This initiative underscores our corporate commitment to not only delivering excellence in our products but also fulfilling our social responsibility.”
Amit Gheji, Head of Marketing at Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, further emphasized, "At Gulf, we hold immense gratitude for the relentless dedication and tireless efforts of truckers, who serve as the driving force behind our nation's progress. Acknowledging the challenges that form part of their daily lives, we take immense pride in introducing the season 5 of Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign. The initiative this year is designed to furnish them with the essential provision of pure drinking water. In the previous 4 years of this campaign, we have endeavoured to provide ‘protection’ to truckers against pertinent life challenges like vaccination against covid, health-care packages including insurance etc. It is our earnest hope that this endeavour underscores our profound appreciation for their extraordinary contributions in keeping the wheels of the nation and its economy moving."
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Myntra calls for ‘finding your own beauty’
The campaign uses a satirical ad film
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Myntra Beauty has announced the launch of its new marketing campaign strengthening its positioning as the ultimate premium and luxury beauty destination.
The campaign highlights how shoppers can discover products that effortlessly cater to individual beauty and personal care requirements. The campaign showcases the wide range of offerings available on the platform, which includes premium and luxury beauty brands that provide an array of high-performing beauty, skincare, and hair care products, among others.
The campaign uses a compelling and satirical ad-film with a focus on makeup. The tagline of the campaign, 'Find Your Own Beauty' exemplifies the idea behind the ad film with the campaign being designed for women who have moved beyond the notion of 'one-product-fits-all', and recognise that customized beauty solutions that cater to an individual's beauty requirements are the need of the hour.
The film embarks on a captivating journey, weaving together a symphony of music and humour that illuminates the holistic and extraordinary offerings of Myntra Beauty.
Touching upon the latest ad campaign, Abhishek Gour, Director - Marketing, Myntra, said, "In a world where beauty knows no bounds, our new Myntra Beauty Brand Campaign speaks directly to those who embrace their individuality, irrespective of what’s trending. 'Find Your Own Beauty' is more than a tagline – it's an invitation to celebrate the unique canvas that is you. Through the lens of this captivating ad film, we spotlight the essence of effective, tailor-made beauty and personal care solutions. We truly believe that each person's beauty journey is as distinct as their personality, and this campaign brings Myntra Beauty’s high-performing range of premium and luxury offerings to the fore, especially for shoppers on their quest to find individualized, impactful head-to-toe self-care solutions.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Fastrack gets Vijay Devarakonda as ambassador
The actor is part of Fastrack's 'BeBoth' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 1:51 PM | 2 min read
Fastrack has launched a new brand campaign ‘Be Both’ with Vijay Deverakonda, who will now be the brand ambassador for Fastrack.
The campaign film uses a split-screen effect to highlight the juxtaposition of contrasting realities in the lives of the youth. The interplay of real and graphic design elements reflects the philosophy of the campaign, while also making it digital-consumption friendly. Descriptions such as “Subtly Dramatic” and “Seriously Playful” encapsulate both the product look and the brand's philosophy of "BeBoth”
Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing and Product, Fastrack said, “With this brand campaign, Fastrack has thrown a spotlight on the contradictions that define the lives of the youth and are integral to the way they express themselves. ‘BeBoth’ hails this aspect of the youth’s lifestyle, making the brand a part of their fashion expression. We are thrilled to partner with the talented trendsetter, Vijay Devarakonda who brings authenticity, versatility, and a lot of style to the campaign, making him the perfect ambassador to represent Fastrack's new brand ethos.”
Fastrack’s brand ambassador Vijay Devarakonda shares, “I am really kicked about this collaboration with Fastrack. The brand has always picked up the most interesting insights about the youth and continues to do so with this campaign. ‘Be Both’ with its message of celebrating the contradictions in one’s personality and choices resonates very strongly with me. I am particularly excited about the fashionable creative expression that has been given to this unique observation.”
Ram Cobain, Chief Creative Office, Mullen Lintas said, “Much before ‘social’ was a buzzword, Fastrack has been a brand that’s lived among people. Our digital-first campaign is the voice of the youth of today. For the Zillennials, an oxymoron is a muse. And contradictions are to be embraced as a reflection of who they are. They can be attention-seeking introverts, spiritual atheists...it’s like they’re living two lives at once. #BeBoth is Fastrack wearing pop culture on its swanky sleeves, signaling a pivot into fashion-first conversations with its trademark swagger intact.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Apollo Tyres celebrates the spirit of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming film
The film beautifully encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Raksha Bandhan, the cherished festival that symbolizes the bond of protection and care, is an occasion celebrated with zeal and fervor across India. This year, Apollo Tyres has unveiled a heartwarming short film that captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan in a unique and inclusive way. "Raksha Bandhan is for everyone. Even Those Who Play the Part," the film beautifully narrates a story that goes beyond the conventional notion of the festival. While Raksha Bandhan is widely known for celebrating the special connection between brothers and sisters, this film explores the profound meaning it holds for everyone, even those who seemingly play peripheral roles in our lives.
In the film, a young girl embarks on her journey home on Raksha Bandhan day. However, her path takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself pursued by a truck, leaving her feeling uneasy. As fate would have it, her car suddenly breaks down, leaving her stranded in an isolated area along the highway. To her astonishment, the very truck driver she had apprehended as a potential threat emerges as her unexpected savior. Through their shared experiences and mutual support, they come to realize that the spirit of Raksha Bandhan transcends traditional boundaries, encompassing all who embody its essence.
The film beautifully encapsulates how the festival resonates with people from all walks of life, reaffirming the belief that the spirit of protection knows no boundaries. Apollo Tyres seeks to emphasize that the essence of Raksha Bandhan is deeply embedded in its commitment to ensuring safety and security on every journey, read a press release.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CavinKare’s Buds and Berries rolls out digital campaign for Raksha Bandhan
The campaign ‘Unseen Bonds’ captures siblings' bond set in modern times
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:05 PM | 2 min read
Buds and Berries, the garden-inspired beauty care brand from the house of Cavinkare, has rolled out a new digital campaign titled “Unseen Bonds” for Raksha Bandhan.
Whilst the new campaign beautifully captures the siblings' bond set in modern times, it also challenges the conventional notion of brothers surprising their sisters with gifts by showcasing a young sister taking the first step to surprise her brother with a special gift from the brand. Airing from 26th – 31st August, the campaign will run across digital channels like YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Commenting on the latest campaign, Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director of E-Commerce - Cavinkare, said “We, at ‘Buds and Berries' have curated this special campaign as a reminder to treasure sibling bonds beyond the festivities. We aimed to capture the enduring support and love that siblings offer through relatable story and visuals, and what can be a better occasion than Raksha Bandhan that resonates with the gender-neutral aspect of our brand. We wanted to emphasize that sibling connections are not fleeting but lasting threads intricately woven into our lives and connect emotionally with our target audiences. It's a call to cherish and nurture these bonds, showcasing the profound essence of the occasion.”
The online campaign portrays Dia, delving into cherished memories while looking through old photos with her brother. Longing to relive those special times, she tries to talk to her busy brother, Rohan, about their upcoming Rakhi plans. Unfortunately, her attempts to connect over a call are foiled by his work commitments, leaving her feeling disheartened. Surprisingly Rohan arrives with a gift, remembering the occasion, but in a beautiful turn of events, he himself is pleasantly surprised as Dia presents him with a carefully curated Buds and Berries gift. Dia's choice to give her brother a Buds & Berries gift pack reflects the essence of the festival - a testament to unwavering love, reflecting a deeper sense of care and affection. The campaign captures how this thoughtful gesture adds a meaningful touch and breaks away from the convention of brothers always being the one to give, thereby elevating the occasion to a more profound level.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
What will it take to create a culture of responsibility in advertising?
Subhash Kamath, Piyush Pandey, Vikram Sahay, Sudhanshu Vats and Atul Khosla sit down for a panel discussion at the launch of ASCI Academy
By Tanzila Shaikh | Aug 29, 2023 4:43 PM | 2 min read
On Monday, ASCI unveiled ASCI Academy, an initiative aimed at amplifying the advertising industry's capacity to create more responsible and progressive campaigns. On the occasion, a panel discussion was held on the topic, ‘culture of responsibility - what will it take?’.
The panel was chaired by Subhash Kamath, brand consultant and mentor. The panellists were Piyush Pandey, Chief Creative Officer Worldwide and Executive Chairman of India of Ogilvy; Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Sudhanshu Vats, Deputy Managing Director at Pidilite Industries Limited; and Atul Khosla, Vice Chancellor at Shoolini University.
The veterans discussed why is it important to have checks and balances in place while being creative and how brands can contribute to creating a learning atmosphere for the ad industry.
Vats said, “I think being responsible as a brand is extremely important. Brands have the role to stretch the creative envelope and brands have the role to show a mirror to the society. You have to be legally compliant, but you also have to be responsible. And if you're not responsible, you throw away something to ring bells in a big way. Brand reputations, which are built over years, can be easily lost.”
Pandey shared, “To be really honest, there's no common skill. I go back to David Ogilvy saying ‘any stuff that you would like your family to see’. Don’t make it so serious, balance it out. I don't want anyone to be incorrect. I don't want this industry to get a bad name. I don't want my ad to be pulled out. Because I want my ad to run. The beautiful way of playing a diverse suite is to be within the rules. So that's what I would suggest,” he said.
Putting forth the government’s point of view, Sahay said, “When we came to know about ASCI Academy, we wanted to support it. It's very important that we tell people or those in the corporate filed about the norms that have to be followed in general. Terms which are expressed in the guidelines have been beautifully taken out under the Consumer Protection Act and under the CTN Act.”
Khosla wished ASCI all the best. “My dream for you there should be an ASCI university,” he mentioned.
Concluding the discussion, Pandey said, “Let's put it right together in a fair balance of getting it right. And getting it beautiful.”
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube