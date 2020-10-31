Cheil India builds on father-daughter bond in campaign for MG Motors' new SUV offering

After the launch of India’s first connected internet SUV followed by India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, MG Motor India launched another Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV with a nationwide, 360-degree campaign. The brand that is always racing ahead of the curve and innovating to deliver what people want, MG India also launched the MG Gloster, India’s First Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV in an innovative format. It’s new brand campaign highlights technology inspired features of MG Gloster thoughtfully created keeping its customers in mind.

The campaign outlines an adorable father-daughter bond. Fathers are an epitome of selflessness and love. When one talks about fathers, they are known for their, dependability, availability and care. These are all the traits MG Gloster has! The campaign brings forward a light hearted banter between the father and daughter. It shows a father daughter duo going on a drive and playing a guessing game. Through the drive, the father keeps throwing hints to talk about MG Gloster. However, all that while the daughter keeps thinking that it’s about her father!

Speaking about the campaign, Udit Malhotra, Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, said, “MG Gloster comes with many first-of-its-kind smart intuitive features and personalisation options and hence, it’s almost designed to think about its owners. The campaign establishes the autonomous level-1 features of the car quite clearly and the campaign have been designed to make the terminologies as easy to understand even by children and make them household knowledge as the future of auto-tech will only scale up from here.”

“MG has always been the fore runner in designing cars that have the latest in auto-tech and innovations that are centred around the user. MG Gloster promises to elevate the driving experience of the Indian consumers and redefine the standard norms of the full size SUVs in India. The campaign narrative embodies the principals of what MG stands as a brand. It celebrates relationships, bonds, and the distance one would go for their loved ones”, added Jaibeer Ahmad, Senior VP, Cheil India.