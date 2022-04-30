CG Foods launches new campaign for Wai Wai noodles with influencers 'Chinky Minky'

CG Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd, an enterprise of CG Corp Global recently appointed the famous influencers and Twins Surabhi and Samriddhi, popularly known as "Chinky Minky“ for their iconic Wai Wai RTE Brown instant noodles” and “Wai Wai X-press instant noodles”. The campaign "Kya Twinning Hai" is rooted in the emotion of the “twin” offering both products simultaneously and will be promoting the brand’s white and brown noodles via three TVCs using the power of their social media influence to endorse the brand and create a vast social media outreach.

This newly launched campaign will be running in 12,500+ spots in Major National and Regional channels with 4 ad films across top tier 35 channels.

Most marketers today work with influencers to generate authentic content. Influencer-generated content (IGC) is not only quick and cost-effective to produce, they are authentic, relatable, and diverse, and have been seen to consistently perform better than studio-shot creatives now. Brands are increasingly leveraging this trend to optimize content on all their digital assets be it websites, social campaigns, emails, print ads, or even in-store displays. This wave of influencer marketing began to gain popularity with the advent of social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Snapchat post 2012 when a handful of “regular” people started accumulating large followings due to their highly engaging content and close interactions with their followers. In 2022, we are now at the peak of influencer marketing. Today, digital communities rule the world of commerce and at the top of each community are influencers.

GP Sah, Global Business Head - FMCG, CG Corp Global says “The 2020 global lockdowns were a major stimulating factor for online commerce. Facebook has become mainstream; podcasts stick to our everyday life, and Instagram is now shopping-oriented. Wherever possible, customers stay away from advertising. We’ve been in a new stage of democratic media consumption where customers select what they listen to and who they trust. As a FMCG brand in the ready to eat and snack category under Foods we are witnessing a brand-new form of exchange where brands find and acquire customer attention by creating interesting and appealing content. As a brand it is integral to approach Integrated Marketing Communications strategically and tactfully with every new wave of marketing strategy that is ever evolving due to rapid tech advancements today. Influencers have quickly gained the trust and loyalty of consumers and we are committed to communicate to every Indian that they can eat noodles without cooking it, like a crunchy snack. Our brand Wai Wai has been pushing the snack format of consumption and today’s generation and audiences identify with influencers so working on well researched hard hitting campaigns that are relatable and fulfil consumption needs is the most effective means of market capitalization.”

Upon the launch of this successful collaboration Chinki and Minki whose real names are Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra have to say “We are extremely ecstatic to work with a youthful brand like Wai Wai that has gained presence and demand very rapidly in recent years. We trust the quality and after careful personal consumption have decided to endorse the brand to our audience. Our mantra is to work as a powerhouse of content that will be pleasantly received by our audience, whose needs and taste we understand very well.”

The influencer community serve as content production units. They generate native advertisements that tend to resonate well with customers. This is boosting advertising performance and increasing overall conversion for brands. Analysts find out the best performing influencer content and generate paid ads to run to a specific target audience. Influencer content is being increasingly considered more authentic, bringing in better engagement and conversion rates for brands.

