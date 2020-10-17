CenturyPly Heroes campaign salutes the indomitable spirit of carpenters this year

CenturyPly is back with its annual campaign CenturyPly Heroes. This is an initiative at the company’s end, started in 2014, to recognise and salute the real heroes without whose contribution the festivities would lose its glory.



The pandemic year of 2020 has not been kind to many; with a serious impact on the working class, it had temporarily halted the livelihood of people of many occupations. To top it off, Mother Nature has shown us how the earth needs to push the reset button with the devastating Amphan Cyclone in West Bengal.



CenturyPly, this year is saluting the power of craftsmanship and Mother Nature through a very short film wrapped around the subdued festivities of Durga Puja. The company is contributing their bit to Nature by planting 1000 trees in collaboration with Grow Trees in the Sunderban mangrove of West Bengal in aid of Amphan Cyclone.



The carpenter community during Durga Puja works relentlessly behind the scenes on any project, not only to meet deadlines but also to satisfy the design aspirations of puja organizers that reflect their exquisite workmanship. Through CenturyPly Heroes, the company pledges to reaffirm their commitment towards the betterment of the carpenter community by recognizing their efforts.



There are hundreds of carpenters, whose inspirational stories have motivated us to see the brighter side of life. Their invincible spirit and tireless hope often align the universal forces to transform their virtually impossible beliefs into beautiful realities. Saluting this determination, the company invites people to watch, like and share the short film hash tagged #CPHeroes on its Facebook page and Youtube page titled, Century Plyboards India Limited (CPIL).



The film seamlessly ties all the woes of this year only to show that there is always light at the end of the tunnel if the determination is true. The film has starred renowned artists Kharaj Mukherjee and Lopamudra Mitra along with others.



The short film will be promoted through CPIL Website, its social media assets and other publishers’ sites. To reach out to the carpenter community and recognise their worth, the video will be shared with CenturyPly’s all empanelled carpenters, contractors, dealers, distributors and employees.



Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Sanjay Agarwal, Managing Director of CenturyPly said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the advent of CenturyPly Heroes 2020. Continuing the tradition, this year also we aim to touch the lives of real heroes and add warmth to their lives behind all the glitz and glitters of festivals. The carpenters are an integral part of our industry and they keep inspiring us with their strong inner self and mesmerize us with their artistic workmanship. We, at CenturyPly, being a part of the industry, feel responsible to highlight their unwavering and relentless attitude. I hope that people from varied walks of life identify the messaging that we have intended to maintain throughout these years and to connect with the craftsmanship of these carpenters better than before.”