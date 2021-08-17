Century Plyboards launches TVC for its range of glossy laminates

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd is back with yet another new communication campaign for all television, digital and radio channels, for Lucida - its range of high-gloss laminates.

“The new TVC reinforces the brand’s commitment to provide high-end products in terms of strength, quality and aesthetic in range of its product portfolio. Lucida, the high gloss range of laminates is most reputed for its shine and the durability of its shine over time. In kitchen, laminates gets exposed to heat, smoke, spices, oil and rough usage – making this combination of super gloss and retaining it over time no matter what it faces, makes Lucida ideal specially for kitchen and for rest of home,” the company said.

The new TVC depicts a light banter between a couple, where the husband tries to impress his wife with his culinary skills but ends up with a hilarious failure. The situation turns positive once he gets assurance that the disaster created due to his overconfidence does not harm the kitchen interiors as Lucida from Century Laminates have been used there. Renowned actor Jisshu Sengupta has played the central character of the TVC.

The advertisement has been conceptualized and created by Wunderman Thompson and produced by Small Fry Productions and will be promoted across highly popular regional shows, regional and national business and general news channels and other leading digital platforms to cater to the target audience with effective impact, reach and frequency.



Speaking on the new TVC, Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, CenturyPly said, “Lucida is the super glossy range of surface solutions from Century Laminates. This is in high demand among customers mainly due to its quality, dazzling shine, wide range of attractive colours and its ability to retain shine with time. Kitchen is a place where furniture surfaces are subject to heat, smearing of food ingredients, finger prints etc. This advertisement campaign conveys the core benefit of shine and retention of shine in a very warm manner, no matter what rough treatments the Lucida surfaces are subject to. The attempt here is to make kitchen surfaces synonymous with Lucida from Century Laminates.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)