CEAT Tyres’ new TVC with Aamir Khan tells you to be ready for surprises on road

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Tyres has launched another integrated marketing campaign featuring actor Aamir Khan to promote its premium SecuraDrive range of tyres. The campaign will be a series of three advertisements with Aamir Khan playing different avatars in each version throughout the second leg of IPL across media platforms.

The campaign is based on relevant road insights and emphasises on the usage of high-quality tyres that provide complete safety in any kind of situation. The storyline of the first advertisement is unique --- it talks about a utopian world where everyone follows traffic rules. However, in reality, roads are full of surprises, and one needs the safety of tyres that offer outstanding braking and impeccable stability.

The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the importance of high-quality and safe tyres for unexpected surprises on roads. It aims to showcase how the CEAT’s SecuraDrive Car and SUV tyres enable a comfortable drive across different situations through superior control and precise braking.

CEAT had signed Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador for two years in 2020. As part of an integrated marketing campaign, he has already been featured in two commercials during IPL 2020, based on the theme ‘don’t be a dummy’.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd, said, “Safe and smart mobility has been CEAT’s primary goal. The new campaign with Aamir focuses on our vision of ‘Making Mobility Safer and Smarter Every day’. Our SecuraDrive Car and compact SUV tyres offer a safe ride through improved braking performance and ultimate riding comfort--- the best friend for your car on any road. The campaign emphasises the significance of buying reputable and reliable tyres. Aamir embodies CEAT's honesty, enthusiasm, perfection, and innovation and has been a great brand ambassador for us.”

CEAT SecuraDrive comes in two variants for sedans and compact SUVs and is specially designed to provide superior driving control. Its industry-first 3D groove wall and smart compounding technology help keep the vehicle safe on both wet and dry roads. Its enhanced tyre tread technology helps in lowering noise levels, thus leading to a comfortable driving experience.

