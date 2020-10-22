CEAT releases new SecuraDrive TVC with Aamir Khan

CEAT Tyres has released another TVC featuring Aamir Khan to promote its SecuraDrive range of premium car tyres.

The second advertisement will also continue to air during the most watched and enjoyed IPL season and would air on IPL today. The campaign is based on the theme ‘Don’t Be a Dummy’, which emphasizes the importance of the usage of high-quality tyres for complete safety in any kind of driving conditions.

The second ad of the campaign features Aamir Khan, a test dummy, trying to escape from tyre testing at an advanced tyre testing facility. Aamir’s dummy look here in this advert is one-of-a-kind. This safety-conscious dummy is apprehensive of tyre testing. He is smart, elusive, finicky and he trusts only one tyre - CEAT SecuraDrive. On seeing CEAT’s SecuraDrive tyres installed in the testing vehicle, he is relieved, and he willingly ends up doing the crash test and predictably he passes the crash test with flying colours! Securadrive tyres offer safety, stability, superior control and flawless high-speed performance.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “The first ad of the SecuraDrive campaign received great appreciation and love from our audience. In this advertisement too, we have highlighted the importance of opting for CEAT SecuraDrive tyres so that you are empowered with complete control, ensured optimal safety and delivered an extremely comfortable driving experience. That’s a triple check for safety, control, and comfort! So, when it comes to safety, #DontBeADummy, and opt for CEAT SecuraDrive.”