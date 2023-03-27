CEAT launches two-wheeler campaign with Harmanpreet Kaur

Fenesta celebrates its 20th anniversary with a heart-warming campaign ‘Bees saal, tumhaara khayal’ that strikes an emotional chord with its customers.

The company has released the campaign across all digital platforms.

It highlights the journey of Fenesta with its customers over the years, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and services.

The digital video captures the relationship between a father and daughter over a span of 20 years. The thought behind the digital films was to celebrate the brand that has been a part of its customer’s life for 2 decades.

The film shows an enduring relationship between a father and his daughter. Through the years, the little girl grows up waiting for her father to return from work…When she was a little girl, when she turns into a tween, studying by the window on a stormy night, when she turns into a pretty teenager and is lost in a conversation with a boy.

The different times are interspersed with evolving relationship between the father and the daughter. In the end, the roles change and we see the father waiting for the daughter to return from work. The film signs off with the super – ‘20 years of care’

The beautiful lyrics of the song celebrates the relationship between the father and daughter and give insight into human relationships – how a huge part of love is waiting – waiting by the window.

Speaking on the occasion, Susmita Nag, CMO, Fenesta Building Systems, said, “20 years is a huge milestone for Fenesta. Fenesta has been a brand which has been built with a commitment to serve customers the best windows and doors solutions and services. To celebrate this anniversary, we are excited to present this heart-warming tale of a father-daughter relationship that has been captured through our windows. Fenesta windows have always been the protector and the eyes to the outside world, and this ad beautifully showcases how they can also be the witness to life's most precious moments.”

According to Santanu & Joydeep, producers of the film “When we got the brief our challenge was to create an authoritative positioning of the brand showcasing the 20 years legacy in a minute’s duration, none other than Titus could we think of to appoint as the creator of the content. Talent aggregation as we call it was the key to crack the project”

Titus Upputuru, the writer and director behind the film said “It was a wonderful privilege to do this film for Fenesta. 20 years is a long time and Fenesta is part of Indian fabric for two decades now. When we started thinking about the role that a window plays in our life, we realised it is not just to provide a view. The emotional attachment that we all have with our windows is so much more. We have all waited for standing by the window and life is a lot about waiting too. We wanted to capture this insight. The film celebrates this idea capturing the enduring relationship between Fenesta and the Indian consumer through the father-daughter metaphor, showing different ways the relationship evolves over time. It was a challenge to create twenty years in the space of two minutes, showing different times and seasons but as always God helped.”