Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE unveils #PerformanceThatSurprises campaign featuring Tiger Shroff

Engine oil brand Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE for two-wheelers has launched a new digital campaign around #PerformanceThatSurprises highlighting the brand’s 5-in-1 full synthetic formula that offers superior engine health for two-wheelers. The campaign features Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as the face of Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE, whose persona resonates with the idea of a ‘performance that surprises’.

Conceptualized by Schbang, the campaign explores the idea of ‘The Man & the Machine’ and showcases a performance face-off between Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE and Tiger Shroff. In the face-off, both Tiger and Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE compete against each other to emerge as the ULTIMATE performer.

Speaking about the campaign, Jaya Jamrani, Vice President – Marketing, Castrol India, said, “At Castrol, we have consistently delivered industry-leading products that offer unmatched protection and performance for vehicles. Our new campaign #PerformanceThatSurprises creatively illustrates how our consumers can unlock the ULTIMATE performance by using Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate our offerings and communications with the purpose of providing superior performance and experience to bike enthusiasts.”

Commenting on the new film, Harshil Karia, Founder, Schbang, said, “Every bike enthusiast wants to get the ULTIMATE performance from their bike. This is especially true for Indian consumers, given their heightened enthusiasm for better performance from bikes. Taking a cue, we conceptualised a face-off between Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE and Tiger Shroff, to offer a visual delight for bike enthusiasts who want to unlock the ultimate performance from their vehicles.”

Sharing his excitement about the launch of the new campaign, Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE brand ambassador and Bollywood actor, Tiger Shroff said, “It's an absolute pleasure to represent Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE. I don't think a brand has embodied what I believe in so perfectly as this campaign has. When Castrol approached me for Castrol POWER1 ULTIMATE, I knew this was a natural fit cause we both deliver performance that surprises. The creative, the tech, the use of digital, I am sure my fans will love the film and everything else that the brand is planning."

Castrol’s POWER1 ULTIMATE campaign has gone live on key digital platforms from 22 October and will be bolstered by strong on-ground execution to leverage Castrol’s wide retail network; including independent auto workshops through product displays, key visuals, and demonstration videos.

