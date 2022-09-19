Casio tells students #FarakPadtaHai

Casio India has revealed a new ad film as part of its brand campaign #FarakPadtaHai for its calculator category.

The film is based on a key insight that students pay little attention to low-involvement items such as a calculator during purchase, a decision if made incorrectly they end up regretting as the product starts impacting their lives.

The digital films are live across all social media pages of the brand including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Commenting on the campaign, Hideki Imai, MD, Casio India said, “As a consumer-centric brand, we have always ensured that our offerings add value to their lives. After rigorously studying the market, we created this campaign Farak Padta Hai (It Makes a Difference) for Casio calculators to highlight the importance of making correct decisions so that we can continue to impact consumers positively. Through this campaign, we are hoping to spread the message that consumers should consider quality, innovation, legacy, trust & overall value when purchasing calculators too as they all matter.”

Capturing the brand message, the film opens with its protagonist (a student) being told by his un-comprehending father to make do with any ordinary calculator if his preferred brand - Casio is not available. The protagonist then imagines a series of escalating scenarios impacting his life, all due to the repercussions of using an ordinary calculator leading him to stand firm in his demand for a Casio calculator only.

